Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Black Guava Ice" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

With the resurgence of its famous Nike Air Alpha Force 88 shape, Nike Inc. has continued to make headlines. Along with the revival of the original designs, Nike has also partnered with Billie Eilish on a number of colorways, including an impending "Venom Green" model that was inspired by the artist's hair color.

Following the release of "Light Bone," a fresh "Black Guava Ice" hue is slated to be released soon. This new iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Black/Black-Guava Ice-Orange color scheme. Although the recently shared Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Black Guava Ice" shoes don't state an official release date, numerous sneaker news outlets, including Sole Retriever, predict that these shoes will go on sale sometime in November 2023.

When the footwear products are released, Swoosh aficionados and other potential customers can purchase them by going to Nike's offline or online businesses, the SNKRS app, and a handful of other associated retail partners. The suggested retail price for these sneakers is $130 per pair.

Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Black Guava Ice" shoes are accented with hits of orange on top

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

In 1988, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 began its maiden voyage as a basketball-specific trend. This groundbreaking work of artistic expression owes its origins to the genius of Tinker Hatfield, the brilliant designer credited with creating a number of celebrated Air Jordan shoes. The athletic shoe features a distinguishing leather upper, a midfoot strap, an apparent Air section in the heel, and a rubber outsole boasting a pivot point.

The fact that Michael Jordan donned it outside of his own brand made it noteworthy as well. For those unfamiliar, Michael Jordan sported the dazzling “White Red” variant of Air Alpha Force 88 model during the 1988 New York Knicks game.

Few other legendary figures, alongside Jordan, couldn't resist the pull of this ingenious concept. NBA players with a reputation for possessing expertise on the court, like Charles Barkley, welcomed the Air Alpha Force 88 and came up with customized versions with a characteristic Velcro strap that was effectively placed near the toe box.

Such alterations showed how adaptable and in demand the sneaker was with an extensive list of basketball luminaries. The Swoosh will now bring back the traditional silhouette in 2023, with a number of mainstream releases and joint launches, the latest of which is the “Black Guava Ice” colorway.

The new Nike Air Alpha Force 88 Black Guava Ice presents a modern take on the timeless design by favoring a suede material over the more typical leather counterpart. Rich black suede dominates the sneaker, covering the panels and the forefoot lockdown strap in just the right places.

The Air Force labeling, highlighted by a basketball visual, is featured on the tongue in an appealing blend of guava ice and stunning orange as part of Nike's upleveling of the design.

Guava ice serves as the sneaker's foundation down below, and the subtle stitching highlights it. Meanwhile, the vivacious midsole combines beautifully with the covert black rubber outer sole unit.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Black Guava Ice" shoe to release later this year. Those interested in purchasing these sneakers may easily sign up on the official website of the shoe brand or download the SNKRS app to receive frequent updates on the upcoming release.