Nike Air Huarache “Light Smoke Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Huarache is a popular sports shoe that was first released by Nike in 1991. Created by famous Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, the Huarache revolutionized the sneaker industry with its distinctive style and cutting-edge features. Its attractive "Light Smoke Grey" hue is an addition.

Although there is no formal announcement on the official release date of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache "Light Smoke Grey" shoes from the sneaker label, the pair is expected to enter the footwear market sometime later this year, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit.

For those willing to get their hands on these chunky footwear pieces, you can find them at Nike’s online as well as physical outlets, alongside a few other connected retail merchants. The retail price for each pair will be $135.

Nike Air Huarache “Light Smoke Grey” shoes feature two tones of grey

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Running shoe designer Tinker Hatfield wanted to create something that could be "pulled to the bare necessities." He envisioned a light, practically simple design that would highlight the engineering of the sneaker model rather than the Nike Swoosh logos.

Even the Swoosh label acknowledged that after Air Huarache's 1991 launch, people had mixed views on the shoe. The shoe design, which was aesthetically different from any other Nike sneaker model at that time, was the deciding factor. Although the absence of the legendary Swoosh insignia divides opinion, there is no doubting its performance and comfort.

The silhouette eventually cemented a distinctive standing for itself in the footwear scene, and in 2021, it celebrated its 30th anniversary to mark this milestone.

The origins and advancement of the fan-favorite Nike Air Huarache sneaker model on the Swoosh’s official webpage reads,

“The Nike Air Huarache released in 1991. Footwear designer Tinker Hatfield wanted to combine the fit of neoprene waterski boots with the functionality of South American sandals. The instant hit found its way to basketball courts and then the streets, where it earned its status as an icon.”

For latest launch in 2023, the Nike Air Huarache has been redesigned in a stylish "Light Smoke Grey" shade as part of Nike's autumn footwear offerings.

The silvery fabric top of the Nike Air Huarache "Light Smoke Grey" has come to be identified with this distinctive sneaker model. With this new edition, the Swoosh company moved away from the typical high-contrast color flashes as well as dramatic black-and-white components typically featured on the Huarache and embraced a subtle, tonal style.

True to the name of the shoe, soft leather reinforcements in Light Smoke Grey swirl around the midfoot as well as toe region. From the vamp to the heel, a smokey beige neoprene layer transitions elegantly in color, offering a subtle contrast to the rest of the greys.

Deeper grey accents on the back caging, which pay homage to the Huarache's characteristic exoskeleton structure, complete the tonal arrangement. The design is finished with an understated off-white hue that harmonizes with the stormy grey outer on the sole unit.

Sneaker fans should keep a look out for the Nike Air Huarache "Light Smoke Grey" colorway, which will be launched sometime in the upcoming weeks. Customers can sign up on the manufacturer's official website to receive timely updates when the shoe goes on sale if they are concerned about missing the release of this particular variation.