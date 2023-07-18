AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Lilac Apple Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

AMBUSH has established itself as a shoe leader in the market in the past few years thanks to collaborations with Nike. Following the debut of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Phantom," the former returned with a whole new Nike Air More Uptempo collaboration.

So far in 2023, the sneaker industry has seen "Limestone" and "Black/White" colorways of the shoe, but now we have another new "Lilac Apple Green" shade of Air More Uptempo that will be released this year.

Although the collaborating firms have not announced an official release date, the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Lilac Apple Green" shoes are speculated to hit the sneaker market sometime during the Holiday season of 2023, according to Sole Retriever and other media publications.

The retail price tag for these brightly colored sneakers will be $190 a pair. The sneakers will be available via Nike's online and offline stores, as well as a variety of other retail outlets.

AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Lilac Apple Green" shoes are adorned with speckled lace sets

AMBUSH is a Tokyo-based designer label established by Yoon Ahn. She has previously collaborated with Nike to develop unique and futuristic creations influenced by athletics, car and motorbike background, and Tokyo's vibrant nightlife and anime.

Dunk High, Air Max 180, Air Adjust Force, Air Force 1, and others are among the prominent partnerships. In addition to their shoe collections, this pair also came out with their joint fashion collections in the past. And for the most recent launch in 2023, they have come together once again for their joint take on the low-cut style of the widely popular Air More Uptempo silhouette.

The Swoosh draws attention to Air More Uptempo's beginnings:

"More than perhaps any other silhouette, the Air More Uptempo encapsulates '90s basketball flavor at its finest. Big and bold, the unapologetic design represents a hybrid of style and innovation that made major waves when it debuted—and still turns heads today."

The nubuck top of the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo shoe is covered in lilac. In stark red, the toebox Swoosh sticks out from the rest of the lilac tones. The subtle purple Ambush marking on the tongue tag blends perfectly with the shoe's color scheme.

The pull tab on the heel matches the apple green tone of the lace set and the distinctive "AIR" overlays, adding a modern touch to the overall appearance. The Air More Uptempo sole unit is underfoot and has a full-length purple Air unit and a complementary purple outer sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the collab's Air More Uptempo Low "Lilac Apple Green" colorway that will be purchasable around Christmas this year. Fans and other curious buyers can simply sign up on the Swoosh's official webpage or utilize the SNKRS app for instant updates as soon as the joint sneaker drops for purchase.

In addition to the "Lilac Apple Green" variant, the duo will also offer "Limestone" and "Black/White" colorways of the Air More Uptempo Low sneaker model. The early images of the other two iterations also surfaced online in the past few weeks, although the official release dates are still awaited.

These two iterations are also speculated to be launched later in 2023. You may find them on the online and offline stores Nike, the SNKRS App, AMBUSH, and other retail merchants with $190 price tags.