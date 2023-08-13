Nike Air Max 1 "Cedar Red Stardust" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike's designs and color schemes for its children's and women's items occasionally stand out more than the company's adult sizing colors. Sneakerheads will be happy to catch a look at yet another brand-new Nike Air Max 1 "Cedar Red Stardust" colorway that was recently added to the model's lineup and is exclusively made in women’s sizes. This iteration is entirely wrapped in a Sail/Cedar-Red Stardust-Coconut Milk-Black color palette.

The recently unveiled Nike Air Max 1 "Cedar Red Stardust" shoes are anticipated to hit the market on November 23, 2023, according to Sole Retriever, even though the shoe brand has not yet announced the official launch date.

With a suggested retail price of $140 for each pair, these sneakers will be released in women's sizes. They will be available for purchase through Nike's offline and physical stores, the SNRKS app, as well as a few other connected retail stores.

Nike Air Max 1 "Cedar Red Stardust" comes combined with Sail hues on the upper

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

Since its introduction, the Air Max 1 has maintained its status as a popular silhouette in the world of sneakers. The Nike Company has regularly updated this classic over the years, paying close attention to the constantly changing tastes of sneakerheads across the globe. Nike is now getting ready to release the "Cedar Red Stardust" hue of the Air Max 1, exclusively in women's sizes this November, giving women a reason to rejoice.

The Air Max 1's origins and development into a streetwear classic are described on the Swoosh website as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Take a closer look at the laterals of the shoe (Image via Sole Retriever)

This Air Max 1 steals the show with a tasteful mesh plus suede combination. Setting the scene and providing the framework for the sneaker's upper is a spotless white mesh. The suede panels are embellished with vibrant red stardust hues, which give the vamp, midfoot panel, and heel topping a dynamic energy.

The Swoosh as well as mudguard of the sneaker are colored in a deep cedar color. The TPU eyelets, along with the boldly displayed Nike Air marking on the tongue section and heel counter, both use this exact coloration. A traditional sail midsole as well as a tri-color rubber outer sole unit in cedar, black, and sail complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the next Air Max 1 "Cedar Red Stardust" footwear, which will be offered for purchase in stores in the coming months of 2023. By using the SNKRS app or signing up on the primary Swoosh site, anybody who feels they must own a pair of these sneakers can easily be notified when they go on sale.

In addition to the aforementioned “Cedar Red Stardust” variant, the silhouette was also released in “Light Bone/Violet Dust” and “Medium Olive” colorways. While the latter will be dropped in October, the former is scheduled for November this year. Both shoes will be sold via the brand's online and offline marketplaces, along with its connected sellers.