Nike Air Penny 2 "Atlantic Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The fact that the Nike Air Penny 2 has been enjoying an incredible year would be a major understatement. The "EMB" and "Tiger Stripes" from this year and a third Stussy partnership have all been displayed, but Penny Hardaway's iconic Nike sneakers have made a comeback unlike any other.

The Nike Air Penny 2 in the original "Atlantic Blue" will be making a comeback this year, just when everyone thought things were winding down. This iteration is entirely wrapped up in an Atlantic Blue/White-Black-Metallic Silver palette.

The highly coveted Nike Air Penny 2 "Atlantic Blue" shoes are all set to debut in the footwear world sometime during the Holiday season of 2023, as per sources like Sole Retriever, even though the confirmed launch dates haven't been disclosed yet.

These sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $200 for each pair. Fans can find these shoes on Nike's website, the brand's physical stores, the SNKRS app, and other linked retail shops.

Nike Air Penny 2 "Atlantic Blue" shoe is detailed with hits of bold black all over

Here's a detailed look at the Air Penny 2 Atlantic Blue shoes (Image via Nike)

With an Air Max 2 unit in the heel plus Zoom Air in the forefoot, the Air Penny 2 represented the highest levels of Nike's engineering for athletic footwear at the time. The shoe's upper included the development of the lateral "wings" support from Penny 1, this time, with foam bits that jutted upwards from the carbon fiber midfoot shank-like teeth.

The Penny 2, which was expertly designed by Eric Avar, who brought about the Penny 1 model, continued the advancement of Hardaway's iconic brand in a perfect manner. One of the best basketball shoes of the entire '90s, the Penny is undoubtedly his best signature shoe because of its captivating visual appeal and high-performance structure created for Penny's speedy and flexible game.

The Swoosh is reviving the lost charm of the classic silhouette with multiple fresh makeovers of the model. The brand is also rereleasing its previously released popular colorways. The rerelease of the "Atlantic Blue" variant from the past is the most recent instance of the brand's effort in this direction.

This Nike Air Penny 2 has a high-quality mixed-material composition and is mostly made of crisp white leather, with the vamp and lacing system wrapped in plush Atlantic blue suede. Pull tabs nod to Eric Avar's uniquely edgy and vintage style, while Hardaway's renowned "Cent" mark appears in shiny silver across the tongue flap and ankle.

Turning to the underfoot area, the midsole has Nike's renowned Air technology housed within a large Phylon unit that stretches up the sidewall, completing the retro look of the '90s.

This year's Christmas season should be watched out for the debut of the Nike Air Penny 2 "Atlantic Blue" variation. Download the SNKRS app or sign up on the Nike website to obtain the most updated information when the shoe goes on sale if people are concerned about missing the release of this specific model.