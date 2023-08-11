Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In October, Chris Paul, a longtime Jordan Brand athlete, and all-time NBA point leader, will release a new and unique Air Jordan 1 Low OG. As reported by House of Heat, the recently revealed Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers are expected to be on sale on October 24th, 2023.

It's essential to remember that the Jordan Brand hasn't formally announced the release date yet.

For sneakers enthusiasts and other interested buyers, the pair will be sold in Nike's offline and online stores, on the SNKRS app, and at connected Jordan brand merchants. Each pair of these sneakers will retail for $160 on sale.

Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes are dressed in Light Cream and Sail tones

Here's a detailed look at the outer sole units and the tongue flap liners of these upcoming AJ1 Low sneakers (Image via Instagram/@shane_fk)

Chris Paul continues to receive support from the label Michael Jordan founded with the Oregon-based Nike Inc., even though the renowned player is nearing the final stage of his career and no longer wears his signature shoe with Jordan Brand. In addition to the player-exclusive pair given to him for his recent college graduation, Chris will also receive a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG sneakers.

The Jordan Brand sneaker enthusiasts, namely @mrunloved1s and @brandon1an, broke the news first. The early images revealed that the shoe would be entirely dressed in a Light Cream/Light Cream-Sail palette.

The mudguard, eye stays, quarter panel, and heel top of CP3's rendition of the AJ1 Low are all made of textured leather and have delicate flower stitching in a tonal light cream color. The thick suede toe box, tongue flap, Swoosh, and heel overlay are covered in sail hues.

The iconic Nike Air logo sits on top of a white tag and maintains the sail color scheme on the tongue flap. This detail's backside bears the invocation "Give Them Flowers," which refers to praising someone for their accomplishments. A sail midsole and a clear, semi-translucent outer sole unit featuring a floral print complete the appearance.

For those who aren't aware, Chris Paul first agreed to a four-year, $600,000-a-year contract with the Nike Swoosh label as a rookie. Finally, Michael Jordan approached him about joining his Jordan shoe business. According to reports, Chris's 2019 Jordan Brand contract paid him $4 million annually. Likewise, His alma mater struck a contract with the Swoosh in 2017, and the basketball team now receives exclusive player items from Jordan Brand.

The Jordan CP3.I, Chris's first signature shoe, was introduced in 2008. It was the same year that Chris was chosen as a first-time All-Star.

Watch out for the Chris Paul-designed Air Jordan 1 Low when it releases later this year. To learn more about the specific date of the sneakers above' formal introduction, interested people can register on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app.