Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Phantom Night Maroon” shoes: Everything we know so far 

A new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low is about to be presented by Jordan business, the premier sublabel of Swoosh. With a "Phantom Night Maroon" makeup, the most recent iteration of this sneaker pays respect to Michael Jordan's legacy and his inaugural signature shoe. This shoe will be clad in a Phantom/Night Maroon-Total Orange-White-Black scheme.

According to House of Heat, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Phantom Night Maroon" sneakers are anticipated to hit the market in the next few weeks of 2023. It's crucial to remember that Jordan Brand has not yet made an official announcement regarding the release date.

The pair will be purchasable from Nike's online and physical shops, the SNKRS app, and associated Jordan brand retail partners for sneakerheads and other interested customers. These shoes will be offered in grade school sizes, with a potential price tag of $90 for each pair.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Phantom Night Maroon” shoes are accented with orange hits

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ1 Low kids shoes (Image via House of heat)

One of the most iconic and effective shoes in history is the Air Jordan 1. Since its creation in 1985, the NBA legend's first signature sneaker has transcended the realm of basketball footwear and become a symbol of culture.

With the introduction of several stunning colorways of its high-top, low-top, and mid-top versions, the Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand continues to add further to the vast catalog of the Air Jordan 1.

The origins and advancement of the legendary AJ1 is stated on Jordan Brand’s website in the following words:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

It further adds:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via House of Heat)

Besides, the Jordan label also keeps expanding the model’s selection in women’s and kids' sizing options, and the most recently emerged kids' exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low "Phantom Night Maroon" is the company’s latest effort in this direction.

It is an exciting revamp of the model that appears fit for Fall 2023 and perfectly captures the mood of autumn.

The pair's foundation is a subdued sail-tinted leather, and the panels are one-tone burgundy nubuck, wrapping wearers in the warm, rich colors of autumn. Bright orange pops on the company markings add a pleasing contrast and a cozy feel to this seasonal color palette. Rope laces that take inspiration from hiking boots pay homage to outdoor activities and the great outdoors.

The shoe's gorgeous burgundy nylon tongue and lining, the latter of which are made of fleece for fall, further enhance its appeal for autumn. A clean sole unit that perfectly combines white with burgundy undertones finally completes the design.

Watch out for the upcoming "Phantom Nigh Maroon" version of the Air Jordan 1 Low when it releases later this year. For additional information on the official launch date of the aforementioned footwear, interested parties can register on the Nike web page or install the SNKRS app.