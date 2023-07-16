Serena Williams x Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Continuing its successful partnership with the iconic American tennis player Serena Williams, The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is all set to launch a brand new makeover of the beloved Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneaker model. The dynamic duo are reconnecting to launch a vibrant hue over the iconic Dunk Low Disrupt 2 silhouette, which has won over streetwear enthusiasts.

This year, the Swoosh label has spotlighted the Dunk sneaker model and released multiple iconic makeovers for it, alongside multiple collabs with labels such as Jarritos, Supreme, Clot, and more. The makeover with Serena William Design Team marks as the latest entry in the label's ever-expanding catalogue.

Although an official release date for the Serena Williams Design Team x Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 31, 2023.

The upcoming Serena Williams Design Team x Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneakers boast multiple vibrant hues

The upcoming Serena Williams Design Team x Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneakers come clad in multiple vibrant hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Designed by the Swoosh label veteran Peter Moore, the iconic Dunk sneaker model was launched in 1985. The shoe was designed by Moore for the hardwood basketball courts.

The model became a trending item among college students and basketball players due to its low price and two-toned colorways. The shoe also caught the attention of multiple other sub-labels, including skateboard and lifestyle label. The silhouette was clad in SB Dunk, EMB, Disrupt, and more iterations, thus establishing its versatile nature.

In fact, the 37-year-old silhouette has been one of the most popular Nike shoe models of all time. The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model as:

“Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture."

Now, leaving behind its basketball roots, the silhouette is iterated in lifestyle form via the Disrupt 2. The latest colorway comes clad in summer-appropriate vibrant hues, including clear jade, baltic blue, summit white, deep royal blue, and sundial. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of leather material. The leather material is supported with a few perforated panels at the toe boxes.

The base of the shoe is white, which contrasts with the various vibrant overlays. Further, the overlays and the mudguards of the shoe are given a flair with 3D wave like debossed pattern.

Meanwhile, the mudguards and lining come in a virbant sundial hue, which contrasts with multiple other accents, including the baltic blue appearing upon the ankle collars. The clear jade hue is then added upon the heel overlays and the eyestays in an intentionally mismatched pattern.

The iconic profile Swoosh logo is covered with outlined exposed stitching in an orange hue. More details are added with pink tongue tags, jade TPU heel counters, white midsoles, and blue rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release for $120 via Nike.