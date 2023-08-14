Nike Kobe Halo sneaker and apparel collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike is leading the sneaker new headlines with the revival of the eagerly anticipated Kobe product line. The first half of 2023 has seen numerous sneakers that are being prepared for sale as the part of the late basketball legend’s product line, and this lineup will finally come to life starting with the Nike Kobe Halo collection. This collection offers Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” sneakers, which will be accompanied by a capsule of apparel items.

The Nike Kobe Halo collection is all set to hit the shelves on August 23rd, 2023. The complete range will be available for purchase via the Nike’s SNRKS app, alongside a slew of other connected retail marketplaces, both offline and online. The prices for this collection will vary from $30 to $180.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Kobe Halo collection offers all items in crisp white hues

After Kobe Bryant passed away in January 2020, the projected trajectory of the Nike Kobe collection appeared questionable. Releases became infrequent, and for a brief period, the continuation of the product line was in doubt as a result of the poorly executed launch of the Kobe 6 "Mambacita."

To make sure that the legendary Kobe sneakers' heritage endured, Vanessa Bryant reconnected with Nike. Beginning with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo," the product range is not only making a comeback but is also prepared to launch again with a newfound zeal.

This includes forthcoming retro versions of vintage hues like the Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" and Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo," alongside completely new styles like the Kobe 8 Protro "White Metallic Gold Black."

The Mamba mindset continues to be apparent today, not only in the athletes that Bryant inspired, but additionally in the merchandise that bears his name. This continued legacy is represented by the Nike Kobe Halo line of footwear.

The Vanessa Bryant-created Halo series honors Kobe Bryant's birthday every year. Beyond just being a sneaker release, it serves as a tribute as well as an affirmation of Kobe's contributions to society at large and the world of sports in particular. The Kobe 8 Protro "Halo," a spotless all-white rendition of the original Kobe 8 Protro, is the first model in this unique collection.

The simplicity of the design evokes awe and memories of the titular figure. Future releases might adhere to an all-white theme, though that is not yet certain.

The shoes will be dropped together with apparel items including tees and hoodies.

Items offered under the upcoming collection

Kobe 8 Protro Halo shoes will be offered in full family sizes, including adult, grade school, and preschool variants. While the former is priced at $180, the next two sizes are marked with $120 and $90 price tags, respectively.

Kobe Mamba Halo Men's Hoodie can be bought for a $70 price tag. Warm up or relax with the cozy hoodie while showing off one of the best. Puff print graphics give your look depth.

Kobe Mamba Halo Men's T-Shirt is marked with a retail price label of $40. Enhance your appearance with a vintage tee that honors a legend. Puff print graphics give your look depth.

Kobe Mamba Halo Big Kids' T-Shirt can be bought for $30.

Mark your calendars for the soon-to-be-released Nike Kobe Halo collection that will be available later this month. Kobe fans and other curious shoppers can simply get the Nike SNKRS app to receive instant updates whenever the assortment drops for purchase.