Nike Kobe 8 Protro “White Metallic Gold Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike continues to be at the top of its game by reviving the renowned Nike Kobe label as the sneaker community pays tribute to the late, legendary Kobe Bryant. The sports juggernaut will reintroduce the product lineup on Kobe Day 2023, ushering in a new era for Kobe footwear. Fans and enthusiasts of the Nike Kobe 8 can anticipate a brand-new hue of the footwear for summer 2024, the "White Metallic Gold Black."

Although the official release date is kept under wraps by the shoe company, these shoes are expected to enter the footwear scene sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever.

These tri-toned athletic shoes will be dropped in full-family sizes, including adult men's, grade school, and preschool variants with $190, $120, and $90 price tags, respectively.

Kobe diehards and other curious buyers can locate them on Nike's online as well as in-store locations, alongside a slew of other Nike Basketball retail vendors.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “White Metallic Gold Black” shoes

Take a closer look at the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

Since 2003, when Kobe Bryant inked a long-term association pact with the athletic gear company, the two have worked together.

Each of the 11 distinctive models they jointly produced, as well as different variations, reflected Kobe's advancement throughout his career as a player and as an individual. The Kobe label has a reputation for being innovative, viable, and fashionable. It has also influenced other sportsmen and sneaker fans.

The Nike Kobe 8 sneaker, which first made its debut in 2012, is one of the most well-liked shoe models. Eric Avar, who persevered closely with Kobe to produce sneakers that would improve his acceleration, flexibility, and ability to maneuver on the floor, created the sneaker.

The Kobe 8 has a herringbone tread arrangement on the outer sole unit, a comprehensive Lunarlon midsole, an optimized mesh top, and a Zoom Air element in the heel. The shoe also came in a range of shades and designs, a few of which were motivated by Kobe's pastimes and hobbies, like chess and graffiti.

In 2024, the Swoosh seems to have bigger plans for the Nike Kobe 8 sneaker model, as it will be offering various hues of Kobe 8 Protro, an upgraded variant of Kobe 8.

So far, the sneaker community has already witnessed "Court Purple," "Radiant Emerald," and "Venice Beach" colorways of the stated model that will join the roster in Spring 2024. And the latest addition to this lineup will be the "White Metallic Gold Black" colorway.

The Kobe 8 sparkles in a white mesh top in this speculative depiction that follows the trademark white, metallic gold, and black color palette, giving it an appearance that is neat and tidy. Black elements on the tongue flaps, lace sets, sockliner, and heel counter overlay complement the design.

Kobe Bryant's signature is placed close to the heel counter, while the classic Nike Swoosh and Kobe emblem are embellished in metallic gold to add an extra dash of elegance. A black midsole is positioned atop an icy blue rubber outer sole unit that is semi-transparent, finishing the appearance.

If someone is serious about collecting the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "White Metallic Gold Black" masterpiece, which will be available in stores starting in Summer 2024, they should keep an eye on the company's official website or download the SNKRS app on their gadget.