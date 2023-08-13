Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With contrasting hues and a buttery suede style, the Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Olive" is a fashionable colorway. Due to its unique appearance, one could be reminded of Nike's "Ugly Duckling" pack from 2001. The shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Dusty Olive/Pro Gold-Light Olive-White color palette.

Although the official date of the re-releasing Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” variant is not disclosed by the shoe manufacturer, these sneakers are expected to launch sometime around the holiday season of 2023, as suggested by Sole Retriever.

Those curious about getting their hands on these shoes can locate them online as well as on in-store sites of Nike and the SNKRS app. These shoes will be dropped with a price tag of $120 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” shoes are adorned with gold hues on the top

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

In 1985, Peter Moore, an experienced and honored sneaker creator, crafted one of the most significant hardwood basketball court footwear and the Swoosh brand unveiled the legendary Dunk Low sneaker style.

Since then, it has grown to be among the most coveted and well-liked sneaker models. After the "Be True To Your School" series was released, the shoe became widely known. Later, it came to be closely identified with collegiate style and gained popularity among young people. The Swoosh label's official website presents the pair of sneakers by outlining its illustrious past.

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It added:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Low has experienced a spectacular comeback in the world of sneakers. Nike was clearly interested in digging through its archives and reigniting a fondness for old favorites as the demand for the model skyrocketed.

Fans are already ecstatic about the re-release of classic hues like the "Veneer," "Brazil," and "Animal Pack," and now we can add the "Dusty Olive" Nike Dunk Low to the lineup. It's noteworthy that this re-release will include the same SKU as its 2021 equivalent.

The suede design of this Nike Dunk Low has been kept intact. The mudguard and eyestays, as well as heel area of the sneaker all feature olive overlays. The suede toe box, lateral panel, and collar section are decorated in deep brown hues.

Gold elements accentuate the lace set, the Nike marking on the tongue flap, the suede Swoosh, and the heel tab, lending an air of grandeur.

A pure white Dunk midsole and a glittering gold rubber outer sole unit perfectly complement each other, adding to the elegant feel of the design.

The "Dusty Olive" Nike Dunk Low variation is expected to drop later this year, so sneaker enthusiasts are advised to keep a look out for it.