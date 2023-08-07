Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Winterized" shoes: Everything we know so far

In the realm of footwear, the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette is a classic style. This characteristic form has been the basis for multiple variants as well as collaborations, evolving with the times while preserving its past.

Now, the company is getting ready to introduce a "Winterized" version of the model for the colder months of 2023, following recent arrivals like the Air Force 1 Mid "White Clear Jade" sneakers.

However, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Winterized" has no set release date as of yet. It will likely make its debut in the final quarter of 2023, according to reliable sneaker websites like House of Heat. Following the launch, they will only be offered at select networked retail locations, such as Nike's physical and online stores, the SNKRS app, and a couple of additional outlets.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Winterized" shoes are dressed in distinct shades of tans

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh website highlights how the renowned Air Force 1 sneaker model was developed and became a mainstay of streetwear.

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

As winter approaches, Nike has heightened anticipation by teasing a stunning addition to their Winterized lineup—a winter-ready take on the enduring Air Force 1 Mid model.

Take a closer look at the collars (Image via House of Heat)

Similar to its Low-cut sibling, the AF-1 Mid offers a color scheme that contrasts soft tans against dark blacks. With its ripstop uppers, mountaineering boot-inspired lace sets, and flecked sole units that pay reference to the original Nike ACG era, the model embraces an outdoor-inspired look.

Tonal tans are sandwiched between layers of striking black on the tongue flap as well as outer sole unit, creating a framework for the design. The tongue tag's gleam of Dark Russet unites the design and connects this item to its Nike Air Force 1 Low cousins.

Similar to the previously disclosed Winterized Nike Air Force 1 Low "Phantom," the Mid variant has features that are necessary for surviving frigid temperatures. A ripstop mid-panel is combined with the robust shell-like toe box structure, which is evocative of winter boots, for increased warmth and water resistance. The toppings as well as Swoosh in black serve as an aesthetically pleasing take and bolster the sneaker's strong features.

Here's another look at the toes (Image via House of Heat)

This set manages to create a fascinating equilibrium between fashion and functionality while bringing urban elegance to the outdoors. The flecked midsoles, along with boot-inspired laces, seamlessly integrate an outdoor style into an urban setting, completing the design story.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, keep an eye out for the debut of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Winterized" footwear. By browsing the official website of Nike or the SNKRS app, sneaker enthusiasts who intend to secure a pair of these stylish footwear items may sign up for updates about this exact colorway.