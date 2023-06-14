Nike ACG Lowcate “Light Bone/Photo Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Since its first introduction in Spring 2022, the Nike ACG Lowcate has been subjected to a very limited number of hues. ACG tooling recently developed a vivid range of blue colours suitable for being used during the summer's outdoor excursions. The new iteration is entirely covered with a Light Bone/Light Photo Blue-Diffused Blue color palette.

The Nike ACG Lowcate "Light Bone/Photon Blue" version is yet to be officially published by the Swoosh label, however Sneaker News along with other reputable sneaker media outlets assert that it will be released later in 2023. The trainers will be available through Nike's official website, the SNKRS app, and a few select shops. Each pair of trainers will set you back $150 USD.

Nike ACG Lowcate “Light Bone/Photo Blue” shoes are covered in premium suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike ACG collection's preliminary characteristics may be found in the early 1980s with the Nike Hiking line. Nike Hiking made its debut in 1981. The often-overlooked forerunner of Nike ACG.

The idea behind Nike ACG is highlighted on the Swoosh’s official web page as,

“Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Wind- and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.”

The ACG concept was not fully introduced until 1989. Swoosh then took off with new positioning, footwear, and apparel styles, as well as the extension of market-leading promotional campaigns that broke the norm in the outdoor industry. As a result, ACG was able to pave its own route.

Thanks to significant individuals in its creative team such as Tinker Hatfield, Toren Orzeck, and Peter Fogg, who provided wearable performance gear alongside gradually building an exclusive cult-worshipped collection, casual fans as well as collectors quickly rushed to the label.

Over the years, the shoe company has launched different silhouettes with multiple color options under the ACG line, and the Nike ACG Lowcate is among its recent designs.

The new colorway’s top portion features a standard view rather than a lugged-out TrailFrame outsole for a variety of environments. An enhanced array of "Light Photo Blue" touches highlights the TPU mudguard, mid-foot Swoosh, collar lining, as well as ACG labelling, which is cured in a deep "Diffused Blue" mesh foundation layer.

The Swoosh further mentions the distinctive features of the trail-ready ACG Lowcate shoes,

“A mixed-material upper delivers a classic outdoors look, is easy to style and can be taken from extra wild lunch breaks to serious meetings in a snap.”

The "Sail" suede reinforcements introduce a dominant neutral style into the fold, enabling the tongue's varied blue hues as well as neon highlights to shine in the backdrop. The sturdy sole unit has a complementing colour scheme with a pristine white midsole along with light brown outer sole unit.

The sole unit of the Nike ACG Lowcate shoe is underlined by Nike as,

“A rubber outsole with tuned lug pattern delivers traction while ascending, descending and on a variety of surfaces.”

Make a note of the new Nike ACG Lowcate "Light Bone/Photo Blue" sneakers, which will be available in days to come. If you don't want to miss out on the arrival of this model, you may sign up for quick alerts on the Nike website as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

