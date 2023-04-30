Nike ACG Watercat+"University Gold" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike ACG Watercat+ is a sneaker that was designed to walk on water. It was originally released in 2006 as part of Nike's All-Conditions Gear (ACG) line, which aims to provide versatile and durable footwear for outdoor adventures.

The ACG Watercat+ features a woven construction that allows water to drain out of the shoe, giving the wearer a feeling of walking on water. The shoe also has a grippy rubber outsole that provides traction on wet and slippery surfaces.

The latest version of the ACG Watercat+ comes in a vibrant "University Gold" colorway that is perfect for the summer season. It is expected to be released in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers, Nike.com, and the SNKRS app.

These shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $125 per pair. If you are looking for a sneaker that can walk on water, look no further than the Nike ACG Watercat+ "University Gold."

Nike ACG Watercat+ “University Gold” shoes are combined with black tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although sustainable footwear may appear to be a passing fad, Nike has been a leader in the field for more than two decades. Beginning with the Considered Boot and then morphing into updated versions of classics like the Moawabb, their "Considered" line from the middle of the 2000's was among the first to prioritize eco-friendly shoe manufacturing.

One such development, the Nike Watercat from 2006, has a special place in the history of Nike's most outlandish footwear inventions. The shoe, a cross between a Vibram FiveFinger and a sandal, was popular on treks, pool decks, and even during backyard gatherings.

The Nike ACG Watercat+, put out in 2023, revives the model line by upgrading it for a contemporary audience while retaining the spirit of the original early 21st-century release, making it more adaptable for a variety of contexts.

A thicker footbed, a modern woven top, and improved back stability are notable features, while the toggle lace system from the 2006 iteration is still included in the design.

It has already been seen in a few hues, but the next one is by far the most striking as it comes in a brilliant University Gold weave. The shoe has a yellow upper with a bungee cord-like pattern that replaces the original textile ribbons.

The upper also has leather panels and a heel counter that adds some contrast and support. The shoe has black accents on the tongue, laces, midsole, and outsole, as well as red ACG branding on the insole and underfoot. The shoe has a lace toggle that allows for easy adjustments and a snug fit.

The Nike ACG Watercat+ "University Gold" is a sneaker that combines functionality and style. It is a shoe that can handle any terrain and weather conditions, while also adding some flair and color to your outfit.

Be on the lookout for these 'University Gold' Nike ACG Watercat+ shoes if you're preparing for an adventurous trip. To receive timely alerts on this colorway, you can just register on the Swoosh webpage or go to the SNKRS app.

