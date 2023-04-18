Nike ACG Lowcate x Future Movement "Oil Green" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more explored

Before "gorpcore" became a thing, the Nike ACG line set the standard for fashionable hiking attire. All Conditions Gear, whose beginnings date back to the early 1980s, prepared the stage for the current outdoor-related craze.

The American sportswear giant is going all the way back to its roots with its most recent release - the Nike ACG Lowcate Pouch "Oil Green," which is loaded with a ton of amazing elements and features that you probably didn't know existed.

One of the most well-liked entries in the ACG line are the Lowcate sneakers. It has now been given an "Oil Green" color scheme and is unquestionably the brightest in the group, which includes the "Leap High" and "Wolf Gray" editions released earlier this season.

The Nike ACG Lowcate x Future Movement Oil Green and Lemon Chiffon is set to release on April 21st at 2:00 PM on Nike.com and select retailers for $125 USD. The shoe is part of the Nike Black Wellness x Nature Capsule, which celebrates well-being in the Black community through nature-inspired products and stories. If you are looking for a sneaker that can handle both urban and outdoor adventures, this might be the one for you.

Nike ACG Lowcate x Future Movement Oil Green and Lemon Chiffon shoes are equipped with heel pouch

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike ACG, the outdoor-focused sub-brand of Nike, has teamed up with Future Movement, a collective of creative and athletes who explore the connection between nature and well-being, to create a special edition of the ACG Lowcate sneaker.

The ACG Lowcate x Future Movement Oil Green is a colorful and functional shoe that features a unique heel pouch for storing small items.

The description of these sneakers on the SNKRS web page reads:

“The Nike Black Wellness x Nature Capsule celebrates well-being in the Black community. The collection is anchored in the reclamation of your roots in nature and the warmth to be discovered within it. Designed and tested in the rugged Pacific Northwest, these shoes easily transition from the city to adventure.”

Nice Drops @nicedrops Future Movement x Nike ACG Lowcate "Oil Green"

April 21 ($125) Future Movement x Nike ACG Lowcate "Oil Green"April 21 ($125) https://t.co/Vhw6S8Ci8x

The ACG Lowcate is a trail-ready sneaker that combines durability, comfort and style. It has a mesh upper with suede and leather overlays, a TrailFrame midfoot plate for support, and a rubber outsole with lugs for traction on various terrains. The shoe also has a padded tongue and collar, a pull tab on the heel, and ACG branding on the lateral side, tongue and heel.

The Future Movement collaboration adds some extra flair to the ACG Lowcate with an "Oil Green" colorway that contrasts with "Bright Cactus," "Lemon Chiffon," and "Sequoia" accents. The most notable feature of this version is the heel pouch, which is attached to the shoe with velcro straps and has a zippered closure.

The pouch can be used to store keys, coins, cards or other small essentials while hiking or exploring. The pouch also has a reflective ACG logo and a Future Movement patch.

The socioeconomic advancement of the Black population is important to Nike and its sublabels, namely Converse and Jordan Brand, have pledged a combined $140 million over ten years to invest in and support organizations that focus on social justice, economic empowerment, and education to deal with racial inequality for Black Americans in an effort to start tackling systemic racism in America.

