Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Olive Canvas" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Popular sportswear brand Nike has released a new edition of its ageless and renowned Nike Air Force 1 sneaker silhouette in the "Olive Canvas" color scheme. The upcoming Air Force 1 Mid “Olive Canvas” is one of the many models released by the sportswear giant since warmly commemorating the sneaker's 40th anniversary in 2022. These shoes are covered in two-toned ensemble featuring Olive Canvas and White hues.

The Swoosh label is yet to officially unveil the launch dates of Air Force 1 Mid "Olive Canvas" colorway, but Sneaker News and other trustworthy sneaker media outlets claim that it will be available later in 2023. Nike's official web shop, the SNKRS app, alongside a few select stores, will be selling the footwear. These mid-top sneakers will be dropped at a retail price label of $140 USD for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Olive Canvas” shoes boast crisp white sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it may not receive as much attention as its low-top counterpart, the Air Force 1 Mid has been consistently carving out a niche for itself over the last year, flaunting an assortment of elegant hues that have added renewed vigor to the silhouette. The current reiteration embraces a revitalizing, military-infused style, veering away from the subtle beige as well as orange combo that marked its first 2023 release.

The design of the Air Force 1 shoe has evolved over time, as noted on the sneaker company's website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews A rich "Olive" canvas dresses the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. 🫒 A rich "Olive" canvas dresses the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. 🫒 https://t.co/luAkXxNSVc

The new "Olive Canvas" colorway pays respect to military themes, with the top half of the sneaker made of the namesake olive canvas material, which radiates a gritty, battle-ready vibe. The long-lasting canvas is not only visually appealing, but it also promises resistance to the constant activity of city life.

Meanwhile, the stylishly tumbled black leather that wraps the overlays complements the strong canvas, offering a rich distinction as well as an extra dimension of refinement to the overall appearance. The combination of rough-and-tumble canvas and sleek black leather produces an intriguing mix of modern and timeless textures.

Further, white logo marks make a dramatic debut on the shoe's sides as well as tongue, providing a clear contrast from the olive and black color scheme, while keeping Nike's classic hallmark design. The logo elegantly raises the style factor without overriding the major military-inspired design, and a corresponding all-white sole unit rests below to round out the silhouette.

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Sneaker enthusiasts should make a note of the new AF 1 Mid "Olive/White Canvas" shoes, which will be available in the upcoming days. If you don't want to miss out on the arrival of this model, sign up on the official website of Nike or download the SNKRS app for quick updates as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

