Nike Air Max 1 “University Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 1 is one of the Swoosh brand's iconic sneaker designs that it never puts aside. The shoe brand releases new variations of the specified model almost weekly. The sneaker community recently recorded the Serena Williams-led collaboration version with other mainstream releases. The new Nike Air Max 1 "University Blue" variation will now be added to the lineup. The latest iteration will be entirely wrapped in a White/University Blue-Photon Dust-Black color palette.

According to sneaker news sources like Sole Retriever, the freshly released Nike Air Max 1 "University Blue" shoes could likely hit the market on November 23, 2023, even though the precise release date is unknown. In addition to the SNKRS app and other related retail stores, Nike fans and other interested customers can find them on the brand's in-store and online websites. Each pair will be offered for $140.

Nike Air Max 1 “University Blue” is contrasted with crisp white hues

Few footwear designs have maintained their popularity over the years as the Nike Air Max 1 in the sneakers world. The Air Max 1 revolutionized the footwear industry when it was introduced in 1987 as the earliest shoe with clearly apparent Air cushioning. In 2022, the Air Max 1 toasted its 35th birthday, and Nike honored it with some incredible releases, including the trio of Concepts colors.

As 2023 draws to a close, Nike continues to wow fans with stunning new hues without showing signs of cooling down. The brilliant "University Blue" variant is the most recent to be made public, following closely on the success of the "Medium Olive," “Puerto Rican Day” collection, and "Light Bone Violet Dust" iterations.

The Nike Air Max 1 "University Blue" stays true to the original color blocking while upholding the timeless appeal of the legendary silhouette. A white mesh foundation sets off the brilliant university blue embellishments that adorn the suede mudguard and Swoosh.

This striking blue on the tongue flap, heel counter, and sock liner also distinguishes the Nike lettering. The vibrant and refreshing blues contrast the grey suede vamp, midfoot, and heel reinforcements.

The shoe's apparent Air unit is in university blue below on a clean, white foam midsole. A robust black and white rubber outer sole unit completes the look.

The Swoosh brand outlines the origins and advancement of the model in the world of sneakers in the following words,

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Mark the dates on your calendars for the upcoming 2023 release of the Nike Air Max 1 "University Blue" shoes. For those confident they must have a pair of these sporting footwear, utilizing the SNKRS app or enrolling on the company’s primary website is an easy way to get notifications when the shoes go on sale.