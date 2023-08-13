Nike Air Max 1 "Medium Olive" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is preparing for the debut of the latest edition of its celebrated Nike Air Max 1 silhouette. The latest version is dubbed “Medium Olive.” This new iteration is entirely covered in a White/Black-Pure Platinum-Medium Olive color palette.

Despite the Oregon-based athletic wear manufacturer having yet to make a formal statement, the recently unveiled Nike Air Max 1 "Medium Olive" sneakers are anticipated to hit the market on October 12, 2023, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit.

This colorway will be sold through the SNKRS app, Nike's online and offline storefronts, as well as a few additional connected retail locations. These shoes will be offered at a retail price label of $140 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 "Medium Olive" shoes are complemented with crisp white hues on the upper

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The sporting gear juggernaut from Beaverton, Nike, has long maintained its hegemony over the sneaker market, particularly with regard to sports footwear, having discovered the ideal balance of style, comfort, and technology. A notable example of this is the Air Max shoe's evolution.

The Swoosh company introduced the Air Max 1 in 1987, a running shoe, that turned into a piece of fashion footwear. The Air Max 1 sneaker style was created by respected and expert shoe designer Tinker Hatfield for the Swoosh brand. For those who do not know, the same designer is also credited with a variety of Air Jordan shoe models, from the recognizable Air Jordan 3 to the Air Jordan 15.

According to the Nike website, the shoe model's history can be summarized as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Take a closer look at the lateral sides (Image via Nike)

Nike's extensive legacy of offering the Air Max 1 continues to evolve, aided by the regular release of new hues online. Building on the success of the newest releases like the women's-only "Cedar Red Stardust" and the modest "Light Bone Violet Dust," Nike's upcoming "Medium Olive" version is expected to be a fall staple.

This most recent version of the Nike Air Max 1 features classic colorblocking as well as the bold display of the "Medium Olive" shade on its suede mudguard and welcoming sockliner. This is perfectly complemented by a crisp, white mesh foundation. The suede vamp, mid foot panel, and heel gleam in a shade of pure platinum, giving the design depth required.

The TPU eyelets as well as the classic Swoosh are adorned with striking black embellishments. The tongue flap and the heel area include Nike branding features in medium olive and crisp black. A sturdy black rubber outer sole unit is perched on top of a spotless white Nike Air Max 1 midsole, which is renowned for having a visible Air unit in the heel.

Mark your calendars for the release of the new Nike Air Max 1 "Medium Olive" sneakers in the coming weeks of 2023. People who feel they have to own a set of these tough sneakers may easily receive alerts when they go on sale by downloading the SNKRS app or signing up on the Nike website.