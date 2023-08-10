Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Wolf Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Oregon-based Swoosh label is getting ready to release a new iteration of the Nike Zoom Freak 5, continuing their tremendous run with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Building on the success of past Team Bank (TB) colorways, such as the Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB "Black White" and "White," Swoosh is releasing a "Wolf Grey" version. The upcoming iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Wolf Grey/White-Black color palette.

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB "Wolf Grey" colorway is all set to enter the footwear market sometime during this fall, as suggested by the sneaker news outlet Sole Retriever, even though the confirmed release date is still unclear. These basketball advanced sneakers will be offered with a fixed price tag of $130 each pair. They will be sold via the e-commerce site as well as the in-store locations of Nike, alongside a slew of other connected retail merchants.

Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Wolf Grey” shoes are combined with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Zoom Freak 5 Wolf Grey shoes (Image via Nike)

Basketball phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo represents the Milwaukee Bucks. He maintains a long-standing relationship with Nike, the world's leading sportswear company. He first signed with the sneaker brand when he began his career, and in 2017, he renewed his contract with them, citing ties to his family, loyalty, and legacy. His own line of Nike trademark shoes, the Zoom Freak 2, was created to take use of his freakish athleticism and adaptability.

He is the 22nd sportsperson in the heritage of Nike to wear a brand-specific sneaker. Additionally, he worked with the company to develop other goods, such as a collection for the 50th anniversary of the well-known card game UNO. The younger generations of basketball athletes throughout the world are motivated to be their best selves by a player like Antetokounmpo.

He has put out a numbered collection of his signature sneaker featuring the Swoosh over the years. The pair most recently debuted Zoom Freak 5, his fifth distinctive silhouette. The "Wolf Grey" colorway of the shape will now be available in the catalog.

This Nike Zoom Freak 5 model is completely covered in the color wolf grey. The Swoosh as well as the sole unit stand out thanks to contrast white accents. A durable leather panel on the toebox, along with eyestays effortlessly blends with the permeable, designed mesh along the profile as part of the material's playfulness.

The classic Nike Air emblem is featured on the heel in white, while Giannis marking is boldly shown on the tongue in white. In order to balance looks and functionality, a grey foam midsole settles beneath the foot and leads to a sticky white rubber outer sole unit.

Shoe aficionados should keep an eye out for the Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Wolf Grey" release in the coming weeks of 2023. To stay informed about the release dates of the next shoe, sneakerheads can check out the SNKRS app or the official Nike website.

In addition to the Team Bank "Wolf Grey," the Swoosh label also offered the some more colorways, namely "Oreo" and "Keep It A Buck," earlier this year. These shoes were marked with price tags of $130 and $140, respectively. They also dropped via the online and select offline sites of Nike.