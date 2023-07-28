Nike Air Max 1 x size? exclusive shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Swoosh released the popular Nike Air Max 1 design as a running shoe option in 1987. Considered to be an ideal mix of athletics and style, this sneaker model saw tremendous success. Over the years, the Air Max 1 series has continued to receive new hues and styles. The most recent addition to the line is a combined design by the UK-based store size? exclusive and Swoosh label. This collab pair is covered in suede overlays and features a dark palette.

According to Sole Retriever, the recently disclosed size? exclusive x Nike Air Max 1 sneakers are expected to release later this year, although the athletic wear manufacturer has not revealed other details. These sneakers will be offered in men’s sizing options via the online as well as offline boutiques of the size? exclusive brand. At present, no pricing information is available for the pair.

Nike Air Max 1 x size? exclusive shoes are covered in brown, gray, and black palette

Size? exclusive, a retailer located in the UK, has made a name for itself in the worldwide sneaker scene by frequently securing access to unique variants and collaborations with well-known labels. The retailer has gained another new version of the renowned Nike Air Max 1 for one of its most recent and interesting ventures.

The origins as well as the evolution of the Swoosh’s Air Max 1 are stated on its official website as,

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year."

The size? exclusive brand's collaboration with Nike Air Max 1 features a blend of natural colors, textured materials, and ethical design concepts. The silhouette borrowed its inspiration from Nike's "Considered" design from the early 2000s. Nike launched the project in 2003 in an effort to reduce the negative environmental effects of producing sneakers by utilizing a greater amount of recycled materials and less toxic adhesives.

With a foundation of premium hairy suede and a chocolate corduroy mudguard, the sneaker's design stays true to the 'Considered' idea. The vamp, midfoot panel, and heel counter are covered in tumbled gray leather, which makes for a stunning contrast. The Swoosh's suede construction complements the mudguard's color scheme.

The shoe's eco-friendly features include a hemp tongue flap and a gray suede sockliner. A sail foam midsole that is flawlessly bonded with a black outer sole unit supports the unmistakable Air unit, which is located in the heel block.

Watch out for the anticipated size? exclusive x Nike Air Max 1 collaborative footwear, which will be marketed and sold in shops in the coming weeks. For those who are certain they must have a pair of these sporting shoes, they must stay tuned to the size? exclusive brand’s website.

In addition to the aforementioned joint variant of the sneaker model, the Swoosh is flooding the sneaker market with various other mainline colorways, including "Athletic Department," "Panda," "Aura," "Everything you need," "Terry Cloth Volt," and so on.

Fans can find these future colorways of the Air Max 1 using the SNKRS app, or they can sign up on the Swoosh website to get notifications when the shoes go on sale.