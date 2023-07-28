Nike Air Max 1 "Panda" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to surprise their fans with iconic releases of multiple classic sneaker models, including the Air Max 1. The Air Max 1 sneaker model has continued to be clad in iconic makeovers throughout 2023, including great ones such as "Big Bubble Red," "All Petals United," "Puerto Rico," and more.

The latest makeover to the catalog is the Air Max 1 "Panda" sneakers. The "Panda" colorway is a mix of black and white, which has been one of the best-selling colorways due to Dunk Low.

An official release date for the Air Max 1 "Panda" sneaker model hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label; however, according to the media outlets GQ and Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers within a week.

Nike Air Max 1 "Panda" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Panda" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Max 1 silhouette was introduced by the Swoosh in 1987 as a part of the running shoe lineup. The shoe became incredibly successful as it managed to strike the perfect balance between sports and style.

The Swoosh label's veteran and beloved Tinker Hatfield designed the silhouette, who was also the brains behind the legendary sneaker models, Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15.

Tinker Hatfield gave unique qualities to the sneaker model as he designed it inspired by the Pompidou, a structure in France. The shoe featured the first-ever visible air unit. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its history as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The beloved Air Max 1 sneaker model celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022 and debuted iconic makeovers, collaborations, and special-edition releases.

Now, continuing the trend, the latest makeover to make an appearance is "Panda." The "Panda" color scheme was introduced with the Dunk sneaker model and ended up winning the hearts of everyone.

The introduction of the "Panda" color scheme over the Air Max 1 is just as iconic and might be the biggest release of the year. The upper of the shoe is constructed of a combination of white mesh and suede materials, which make up most of the shoe. The white hue is added to the sock liners, tongue tags, heel tabs, inner lining, mesh tongues, and suede heel counters.

The contrasting hue of black is added to the forefoot overlays and the profile Swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides. More black accents are added with the "Nike Air Max" branding lettering on tongues, heel counters, and sock liners.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and two-toned rubber outsoles. The Swoosh label has not yet announced an official price range for the shoe; however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the sneakers will be released for $140. The pair will be released exclusively in women's sizes.