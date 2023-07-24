Nike Air Max 1 "Aura" shoes: Everything we know so far

In 2022, Nike Sportswear toasted the 35th birthday of the Nike Air Max 1. This year, Tinker Hatfield's well-known sneaker style is back with an updated, stylish version of the silhouette. The most recent version comes in the striking "Aura" colorway, which is guaranteed to draw attention thanks to its atypical denim construction. The entire shoe is wrapped up in an Aura/Midnight Navy-Pale Ivory color scheme.

Several early sources suggest that the new Nike Air Max 1 "Aura" sneakers will be on sale later in 2023, even though the shoe brand has not yet made the release date official. These sneakers can be found in both Nike's offline and online stores, along with several other recently integrated retail stores, following their launch. Interested readers must wait for official pricing information.

Nike Air Max 1 "Aura" shoes are covered in premium denim overlays

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Moon shoe was a groundbreaking running style that contributed to building Nike since it debuted at the 1972 Olympic trials. Since then, the sneaker brand has persisted in creating waves in the athletic gear sector. The brand has introduced several cutting-edge running shoe models, including the internationally known Air Max lineage.

The swoosh label introduced the Air Max lineage within the running category, but over time, sneaker enthusiasts and customers accepted it as a streetwear and everyday life option. The Air Max 1 was created by Tinker Hatfield in 1986 and then released to the public in 1987, marking the beginning of the Air Max lineage.

The origins and advancement of the Nike Air Max 1 shoe are highlighted on the brand's website:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

By releasing the newest women's exclusive, the Nike Air Max 1 "Aura," the brand once more demonstrates its dedication to female-centric, fashion-forward footwear design.

This new version of Nike Air Max 1 is a tribute to the company's creative use of denim twill as a primary material. This style has recently become a mainstay in the collection for the silhouette. The "Aura" uses a skillful color grading technique to treat the denim twill over the top, revealing a trio of striking yet complementary hues.

The shoe's upper is built on a sturdy "Midnight Navy" basis, providing a solid foundation for the remaining portion of the design. The shoes change from this deep blue to "Pale Ivory" over the mudguards, where the starkly different needlework stands out. On the forefoot overlays, the light and airy blue "Aura" is applied, smoothing the overall look of the shoe and adding a surprise injection of brightness.

The interwoven tongue, lace sets, and leather tongue tags all include tan coloring as noteworthy design elements. The tan tint emphasizes the footwear's denim-focused motif by harmonizing with the distinct stitching, ivory, and aura hues.

A sail-tinted midsole, a subtly fashionable departure from the conventional white midsole, and a sturdy rubber outer sole unit in blue, an homage to the denim color scheme, complete this expertly crafted design.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Air Max 1 "Aura" footwear, which will be sold in shops in the upcoming weeks of 2023. Those who are certain that they must own a pair of these grey shoes may easily register on the Swoosh web page or download the SNKRS app to receive regular notifications on the shoe's arrival date.