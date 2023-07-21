Nike Air Max 1 “Everything You Need” shoes: Everything we know so far 

In 2022, Nike Sportswear celebrated the 35th birthday of the Nike Air Max 1. This year, the iconic sneaker style by Tinker Hatfield is returning with a new quirky summer version, which will be available in kids' sizes. The eye-catching "Everything you need" edition of the silhouette features a predominantly Sail color with splashes of purple and orange on the overlays.

Although there is no formal announcement on when the new Nike Air Max 1 “Everything You Need” shoes will launch in the market, certain sneaker media outlets like Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest that these shoes will be available for purchase later in 2023.

Those who are absolutely curious to get their hands on these shoes, you may locate them on the Nike’s online as well as offline outlets, alongside a slew of new other connected retail shops. These pairs will potentially drop in kid’s size run, including grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant variants. Stick around for confirmed pricing details as well.

Nike Air Max 1 “Everything You Need” shoes are composed of premium suede panels

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The frenzy around the March return of the vintage "Big Bubble" Air Max 1 may have soared in 2023, but this footwear model's 35th birthday has a lot more surprises in store. The footwear brand recently began its journey into offbeat designs, from the eccentric "Sofvi" edition to the spectacular "Puerto Rican Day" variants.

The next Nike Air Max 1 "Everything you need" variation is the latest update to the Swoosh label's already expansive catalog. The company has made the decision to provide more of these vivid and dynamic options for its customers.

The history of the Air Max 1 shoe model, as described on the Swoosh web page, is as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

This Nike Air Max 1 follows the Dunk Low "Be 1 Of One" model's lead by emblazoning its tongue flaps with the phrase, which is similar to the variant's moniker.

The mesh foundation of this Nike Air Max 1 variant is complemented by leather reinforcements as well as characteristic Swooshes. The "Nike Air" logo is embroidered on the heels, and the sewing is clearly visible. The mudguard is decorated with a print that has a nostalgic feel from the 1970s.

There is a message concealed behind the tongues that says,

"Everything you need is already inside."

A Sail midsole with an apparent Air Max heel unit rests atop a semi-Gum rubber outer sole unit to complete the look. Both comfort and style are provided by the mix.

Sneaker lovers should keep a watch out for the 2023 debut of the "Everything you need" Nike Air Max 1. Installing the SNKRS app or subscribing to timely updates on the firm's website are two options for customers who don't want to miss the release of this specific version.