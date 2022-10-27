5 best women's designer sneakers

Women worldwide are ditching designer heels in favor of sneakers as the comfort-over-style trend takes hold. Sneaker culture has gradually infiltrated everyone's closet, resulting in the breakdown of distinctions between luxury and streetwear. Sneakers have also become an important part of the product lines of high-fashion labels, particularly in their women's lines.

Luxury fashion houses such as Dior, Chanel, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga, among others, are increasingly focusing on providing comfortable yet stylish shoes to their loyal female customer base. These fashionable shoes are so distinct and comfortable that many women do not hesitate to switch from heels to sneakers.

Luxury labels have gradually evolved shoes to meet the demands of women's market, with many elevating the sole to increase height, adding embellishments to add glamor, and offering distinct colors that appeal to women such as lilac, pink, and others. Continue reading to learn about current top five best designer shoes for women.

Top 5 women's designer sneakers from high-end luxury labels in 2022

1) Valentino Pink PP One Stud XL Nappa Leather Low-Top Sneaker

Valentino's Pink PP collection has single-handedly elevated Pantone Pink to the status of one of the most popular colors, with everyone looking to incorporate fuschia pink into their wardrobes.

These Valentino One Stud XL Nappa Leather Low-Top shoes, made of premium quality nappa leather, are an excellent choice for those looking to join the Barbiecore trend.

The shoe has a semi-matte finish with a Maxi stud detail, as well as branding on the heels and tongues to complete the look. It can be availed at a retail price of $980 on the official e-commerce site of Valentino.

2) Walk 'N' Dior sneakers in Black Cannage Technical Mesh

Walk 'N' Dior shoes in Black Cannage Technical Mesh (Image via Dior)

The Walk 'n' Dior sneakers are made of a technical black mesh material. It has a Cannage motif that complements the tonal leather inserts and "CHRISTIAN DIOR J'ADIOR" lettering branding over the laces and rubber sole to give the shoe a timeless look.

The antique gold-finish metal accessories add a modern touch to the comfortable shoes, making them suitable for any outfit. The sneaker is available for $1050 at retail.

3) Balenciaga Women's Triple S Sneaker All-Over Logo in Black

These Balenciaga Triple S shoes are ideal for those who prefer a simple, timeless look. The shoes stand out for their unique and forward-thinking design. The footwear is made of technical material and is leather-free, with the "Balenciaga" logo printed all over. A complex 3-layered rubber outsole completes the look.

The Triple S rubber branding on the tongue lets everyone know what shoes you're wearing. Its lacing system is designed to look like hiking boots, with 12 fabric eyelets, 2 laces loops, and bi-color laces. The shoe costs $1100 and can be purchased from Balenciaga's official e-commerce site.

4) Prada Cloudbust Thunder shoes in Celeste colorway

Prada Cloudbust Thunder shoes in Celeste colorway (Image via Prada)

The Prada Cloudbust Thunder shoes are ideal for elevating the soles and adding height to the shoes. The upper of the shoe is also distinctive, thanks to the inject rubber's unusual three-dimensional effect over the upper.

The Prada Cloudbust Thunder shoes have a 3-D injected rubber eyestay element, as well as a sawtooth pattern on the outsole and sole unit. The Celestial colorway of the shoe is available for $1200 on Prada's official e-commerce site.

5) Michael Kors Georgie Metallic Logo and Suede Trainer

Michael Kors Georgie Metallic Logo and Suede Trainer (Image via Michael Kors)

This Michael Kors Georgie trainer combines sports and luxury with panels of various materials such as canvas and suede spread throughout the upper.

The shoe features black, silver, gold, and white hues overall, with an almond toe and rubber outsoles to complete the look. The upper of the shoe features a metallic signature print logo over canvas medial panels.

The footwear costs $175 and is available on Michael Kors' official e-commerce site.

Aside from the aforementioned silhouettes, there are numerous other high-end fashion brands that offer multiple pairs you can wear anywhere while looking extra stylish.

