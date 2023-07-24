Nike Air Max 90 "Reflective Swoosh" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Gore-Tex, a weatherproof material, has recently been added to the new Nike Air Max 90 by Nike Sportswear. The recognizable shape is now returned in a ripstop construction with reflective swooshes. This version of the Nike Air Max 90 features a Greyscale color pattern. Although the release date of the new Nike Air Max 90 "Reflective Swoosh" sneakers has not been officially announced, several sneaker media outlets, such as Sneaker Bar Detroit, indicate that these shoes will go on sale later in 2023.

Along with a number of other newly integrated retail stores, these sneakers are available at both Nike's physical and online stores. The product will be sold for a suggested retail price of $130.

Nike Air Max 90 "Reflective Swoosh" shoes are covered in grey overlays and complimented with blue sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

Nike has always piqued sneakerheads interests by the brand's new additions. With the launching of technically innovative sneakers, the sportswear company has once again cemented its reputation as a sneaker genius. In addition to the Air Max 1, the Swoosh brand launched the Air Max shoe line in 1987, gradually introducing more variations of the sports wear.

Due to its "Dad shoe" design, the iconic Air Max 90 style quickly gained popularity among fans when it originally debuted in 1990. The aforementioned model was created by renowned sneaker designer and founder of the Swoosh label, Tinker Hatfield, whose work includes the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 15.

The roots and development of the Nike Air Max 90 sneaker model is highlighted on the brand's official webpage as:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

This fall, the Air Max 90 will keep up its bid for seasonal supremacy as Nike gets ready to introduce a ton of brand-new options for everyday use. The following, dubbed as "Reflective Swoosh," add enhancements to the classic silhouette that seem both new and time-honoured at the same time.

The footwear's ripstop tongue, base layer, flat leather overlays, and cushy interior have a dark grey tone, creating a unified appearance that draws attention to its distinctive design. The sneakers stil shine despite the use of a single shade of grey. Reflective silver paint is poured on the tongue tab logo and profile swooshes.

A clean white midsole that is characteristic of many Air Max designs complements the upper. It features an unusual semi-translucent teal outer sole unit along with Air Max support structures.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Reflective Swoosh" sneakers that will be available in the stores in the next few weeks of 2023. Those absolutely sure of getting their hands on these grey sneakers can easily sign up on the Swoosh's website or use the SNKRS app for regular alerts on the release date of the shoe.