Nike Air Max 97 "Corduroy" shoes: Everything we know so far

The legendary sneker Nike Air Max 97 has left an indelible mark on the shoe business. In 1997, Christian Tresser designed the footwear, featuring foliated pattern on the top that adds an extra dose of flair to this sneaker model. Now, the spotlight is turning towards the next "Multi Corduroy" edition of Air Max 97, which is particularly intended for women and comes in a bright spectrum of color palette.

Although there has been no official word on the release date of the recently unveiled Nike Air Max 97 "Corduroy" shoes, various sneaker news sources such as Sneaker Bar Detroit believe that these sneakers will be accessible to order later in 2023.

Each set of these shoes will retail for $185. Swoosh fans, as well as other interested buyers, can get their hands on these pairs by visiting Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 97 "Corduroy" shoes are dressed in multi-colored ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Corduroy shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Max 97 made its debut on the market in 1997. Contrary to popular belief, mountain bikers rather than Japanese bullet trains inspired the Swoosh's iconic footwear design.

For those who hadn't heard, the Air Max 97 was the first pair of shoes made by the Swoosh label to have extended Air component. In addition, the silhouette featured an unseen lacing mechanism. The Nike Air Max 97 silver colorway was dubbed "Silver Bullet" because many fans noticed that it was influenced by Japanese bullet trains. Over time, this sneaker model earned a distinct name not only among footwear enthusiasts, but also among regular buyers.

The Nike brand's website reveals some further historical details regarding the inception as well as advancement of the widely known Air Max technology, stating:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning."

Following the debut of "Floral Tapestry," "Picante Red," "Just Do It," and more colorways in the past few weeks, the Swoosh lable will now offer the iteration with multicolored "Corduroy" makeup.

This Air Max 97 features a variety of soft and modest colors that decorate its corduroy structure, which stretches to the tongue flaps as well. Maroon leather reinforcements on the tongues, a tan leather racing stripe around the upper, and dark teal nubuck along with a pink hue exposed stitching on the mudguards are also included.

The lateral side has an embroidered cursive "AIR," while the medial side has the classic Nike Swoosh logo. The design is completed by dual draw tabs, a sail-coloree midsole with extended transparent Air Max units, and a black rubber outer sole unit.

Keep a watchful eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Corduroy" colorway, which should be available later this year. Those who want to purchase these attractive shoe models can simply register on the company's primary website or get the SNRKS app to receive regular updates.