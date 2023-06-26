Summer 2023: 5 best dad shoes to avail right now

Dad shoes, like "mom jeans," refer to a certain style of sneaker that dads frequently don. When it comes to dad shoes, think of practical, comfy shoes worn by middle-aged men. Traditional elements such as thick soles with great support are currently popular. Imagine a middle-aged suburban dad walking down the street in a pair of hefty New Balance sneakers.

Dad shoes were once considered unattractive, but like many design trends, they've come back. They are now considered stylish, so much so that stars are seen wearing them on a regular basis. And it's not surprising: these sneakers make ensembles look effortless while keeping your feet comfortable, particularly during summer.

If you want to keep up with this dad shoe trend this summer of 2023, here is a list of five options you can choose from.

Balenciaga Triple S and four other dad shoe options you can look out for in Summer 2023

1) Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Tinker Hatfield, a famed designer for the great Swoosh, invented the Air Max 90 primarily as a lifestyle sneaker comprised solely of smooth leather. Recognizing the success of the original model, the brand updated the shoe in Air Max 90 Futura style with more modern twists and advanced features.

The model quickly gained the distinction of "dad-shoe" style, thanks to its robust appearance, and became a tremendous revenue generator over time. Even though Nike's Futura range debuted over five years ago, it still looks futuristic. At least, futuristic in the way that you'll want to continue sporting them well into your 30s and 40s.

Kicks Under Cost @KicksUnderCost



The brand introduces fresh colorways of the silhouette every year, with the prices ranging from around $150 for each pair. You can find different iterations of this dad shoe style via the online and offline locations of Nike and its other partnering labels.

2) New Balance 9060

The Boston-based activewear powerhouse New Balance debuted its newly designed model in 2022. The retail price of this model is around $150 per pair, and they can be bought from the online and offline stores of New Balance.

The 9060 gives a modern spin on a classic style drawn from the 990 series and the brand's reputation in performance running. Running shoes from the early 2000s, such as the 860, are combined with 990 line engineering to produce this modern style.

An expanded "N" emblem, diamond-shaped outsole, heel split, emblem on the tongue, and a thicker CR device are among the key elements. This hybrid silhouette's initial colors were made of premium pig suede leather and mesh materials.

3) Asics GEL-NIMBUS 9

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Official Images: Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 Official Images: Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 https://t.co/5zzL4pyrqW

The GEL-NIMBUS 9 sneaker was created as a distance training shoe for neutral and upright runners. This shoe, first released in 2007, has been reissued with the original components and essential accent features. Its Y2K-era industrial style is additionally offset by stark contrast and color blocking. Although the silhouette was introduced roughly 15 years ago, it remains relevant for today's sneaker fashion due to its tremendous appeal.

Asics changed to a distinctly segmented midsole design in this age of our performance footwear. With GEL® tech implants in the heel and forefoot, this tooling contributed to a more cushioned and solid step.

The bulky aesthetics of the shoe makes it an ideal choice for a dad shoe. These shoes are normally offered with a price tag of $150 per pair. Curious buyers can look out for them on Asics' official online and offline stores in various colorways.

4) Balenciaga Triple S

Sneakers have redefined style and propelled the fashion industry to new heights. Today, the Balenciaga Triple S is regarded as an important event in fashion history, heralding the arrival of normcore and the unforeseen trend of dad shoes.

The Triple S was designed in partnership between Demna Gvasalia and famous high-fashion sneaker creator David Tourniaire-Beauciel - a man who designed footwear for Maison Margiela and Givenchy and frequently collaborates with Balenciaga.

The letter 'S' in Triple S refers to sole. In other words, there are three of them in this shoe. Molds from a running shoe, a basketball shoe, and a track shoe were layered to form the 6.5cm base that gives the Triple S its distinct shape plus moniker.

Sneakerheads looking for a more luxurious dad shoe can surely look out for Balenciaga's Triple S sneakers. Various colorways are available on the Parisian label's online and offline boutiques, with an average price tag of $1,250.

5) Adidas Ozweego 3

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The adidas Ozweego 3 is returning in an OG "Off-White/Royal Blue" colorway. The adidas Ozweego 3 is returning in an OG "Off-White/Royal Blue" colorway. 🔵 🌐 https://t.co/JTkBtLbLUo

Adidas used the Ozweego moniker in 1996 when they produced the Ozweego 1 as an adaptable plus ultralight athletic shoe for runners. It also features adiPRENE padding in the forefoot for comfort and shock absorption. The following year, Adidas released the Ozweego 2, which had the adiPRENE innovation but a slightly different top.

Adidas made a major modification with the Ozweego 3, a total redesign of the previous versions, in 1998. The Ozweego 3's construction was more breathable and mesh-based, with leather mudguards featuring a redesigned eyestay configuration for an enhanced fit.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Are you a fan of this silhouette? adidas has quietly launched the Ozweego 3 at select shopsAre you a fan of this silhouette? adidas has quietly launched the Ozweego 3 at select shops 👟 Are you a fan of this silhouette? https://t.co/2YOs471kzR

The Ozweego 3 also has Torsion stabilization in the midsole and adiPRENE+ in the forefoot for better power return. The Adidas Ozweego line ceased in 2000, yet it made an indelible mark on sneaker culture. The Ozweego 3 became an enduring favorite for sneaker enthusiasts, who admired its unusual and futuristic style.

Adidas resurrected the Ozweego name in 2019 with a new take modeled on the Ozweego 3 but upgraded for modern requirements. The new Ozweego had an identical design and color palette to the original, but it was made with current technology and materials like an EVA midsole and Adiprene X padding.

SolePost @theSolePost Raf Simons Released their adidas Ozweego 3 SS 18 collection solepost.com/raf-simons-x-a… Raf Simons Released their adidas Ozweego 3 SS 18 collection solepost.com/raf-simons-x-a… https://t.co/FvBEWqzcQo

The German sportswear is bringing new colorways of this underrepresented Ozweego 3 sneaker in 2023. These shoes are normally sold with a $140 price tag via the brand's online and offline stores.

These were some of the best sneaker choices for dad shoes in 2023. Those interested in buying them can locate them on the brand's online and offline stores.

