Nike Air Griffey Max 2 All-Star (2023) cleats: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Originally released in 1997 and created by Tracy Teague, the Nike Air Griffey Max 2 was Ken Griffey Jr.'s second trademark sneaker. The Griffey 2s will be coming back in cleated version to go along with the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park after a few nostalgic offerings over the years. The Air Griffey Max 2 All-Star cleats are all set to make their debut on July 10, 2023, as reported by the popular sneaker news source Sole Retriever.

The athlete's admirers and other curious buyers can get their hands on these cleats via the online as well as the physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other associated sneaker insiders. These pairs will be offered with a retail price label of 150 USD for each pair.

Nike Air Griffey Max 2 All-Star (2023) cleats are covered in light bone hues with clear jade accents all over

Ken Griffey Jr. is acknowledged by many as one of the best players in the entire history of baseball. While his career has had its ups and downs, he remained one of the finest home run hitters who had the ability to break Hank Aaron's all-time lifetime record, which he held until 2007, when Barry Bonds overtook him.

Griffey marketed the Nike Air Diamond Fury line after Nike signed him to a shoe deal before receiving his own original sneaker, the Air Griffey Max 1, in 1996. Numerous silhouettes came next, but the Griffey GD and Griffey 2 were the notable standouts aside from the Griffey 1.

As the 2023 MLB All-Star Game approaches, Nike Baseball is pleased to honor one of the city's most renowned players, Ken Griffey Jr., with a magnificent version of the Air Griffey Max 2, this time transformed into a set of studded cleats.

The Air Griffey Max 2 Cleats are expected to be released in July, making them the ideal All-Star Game tribute to the Emerald City. The original Nike Air Griffey Max 2, a popular baseball sneaker debuted in 1997, has been reinvented with an opulent finish.

The upper of the shoe is made of a beautiful cream-tinted tumbled leather, offering the design an impression of refinement with craftsmanship. The cream's richness runs throughout the mudguard, dimpled sidewalls, as well as the sliver of mesh at the heel, resulting in a harmonic and tonal base.

Dark tan embellishments compliment the milky background by elegantly embellishing the tongue along with collar lining. Alongside this, a crisp white midsole, matching laces and loops, and silver metallic studs assure that these boots are suitable for any playing surface, be it dirt, grass, or elsewhere.

The sneaker adds to the Seattle vibe with visually appealing mint and tan swooshes fashioned like diamonds at the forefoot. Furthermore, the lateral TPU plate at the heel has a grid-like design that combines black with green tones.

The embroidery intricate details, but what truly set this pair apart are the Swingman emblems at the heel have been rendered in jet black, while an exclusive All-Star insignia showcasing Seattle's breathtaking Mount Rainier adds a stunning conclusion to this effort.

Mark the calendars for the scheduled Air Griffey Max 2 All-Star special edition cleats that will be purchasable in the coming weeks. Readers are also advised to sign up on the brand's online website or get the SNKRS app, if they want regular updates on these pairs.

