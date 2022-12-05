Where to buy Nike Air Max Griffey 1 "Cincinnati Reds" shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is making preparations for yet another colorway of the Nike Air Max Griffey 1 silhouette, after debuting its “San Francisco Giants” and “USA” variants in recent months. The newly created version is dubbed “Cincinnati Reds” and will feature eponymous red and platinum white makeup.

The upcoming “Cincinnati Reds” rendition of the classic Nike Air Max Griffey 1 silhouette is ready to make its debut the following year. These shoes will be available with a price tag of $170 for each pair.

Griffey's diehard fans can easily avail of these two-toned sneakers from online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other chosen retailers. They will be dropped in men’s sizes and interested individuals can stick around for confirmed release information on these shoes.

Nike Air Max Griffey 1 “Cincinnati Reds” shoes celebrate the player’s journey with the Cincinnati Reds team

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Griffey 1 Cincinnati Reds sneakers (image via Sportskeeda)

Ken Griffey Jr., one of baseball's most productive players in the 1990s, exceeded the boundaries of the game and enthralled millions with his power on the ground.

The Nike Air Max Griffey 1 quickly became one of the most well-liked training sneakers since its 1996 debut. Sales were undoubtedly helped by the fact that it was one of the world's most famous athlete's signature models, but the shoe's bold design, detailed with an ankle strap, sizeable toe Swoosh, Air Max in the heel as well as forefoot, and colorways in which the Seattle Mariners were featured, also contributed to its success.

Since then, it has been released multiple times in both the original styles and numerous new color schemes, becoming the most frequently re-released turf trainer ever.

Many fans will agree that the athlete's tenure with the Cincinnati Reds was the turning point in his career, even though his later years may not have had the same success as his early ones. Inspired by the team’s palette, the latest Air Max Griffey 1 will be dressed in a red-and-white color scheme.

Take a closer look at the velcro strap of the shoes (image via Nike)

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Pure Platinum/University Red-White color scheme. The model is dominated by nubuck and leather, with red accents across the uppers that are made using gray elements. The Swoosh along the toe box, which has white needlework around the edges, gives us our first charm of this vivid color.

This white color continues onto the tongue flap as well as on the lace set. Large "Nike" writing covers the red nubuck used for the fastening strap, while Griffey's number 24 is featured on the Velcro strap (even though he switched to the number 30 when he moved to the Reds). With Nike marking underneath the red insole extending this color, the thick, padded sockliner nearby is white.

The Swoosh on the heel's spine provides the last splash of color on the top, while a white foam midsole featuring red accents, exposed Air units, and a red/white rubber outer sole unit rounds off the overall design.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Max Griffey 1 “Cincinnati Reds” colorway, which is planned for the coming year. To keep yourself posted on the aforementioned shoes, sign up to Nike’s official website to receive quick updates.

Poll : 0 votes