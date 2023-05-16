Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "Sky J Purple" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 retains a distinct place among the variety of Jordan vintage releases because of its classic style and cultural relevance in both basketball and street culture. Jordan Brand will release a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease, which features Nike's cutting-edge technology, as 2023 progresses. This particular silhouette is made to be simple to put on and take off, making it usable for people with disabilities.

The new Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "Sky J Purple" colorway is expected to release in fall 2023 through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. The sneaker will be available in men's and grade school sizes, with a retail price of $130 for men and $110 for kids. If you are looking for a sneaker that combines style, performance, and accessibility, you might want to add this pair to your wishlist.

Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease Sky J Purple: A Sneaker with Style and Accessibility

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sneakerbardetroit)

One of the most recognizable sneakers in history, the Air Jordan 1 has influenced fashion and culture in ways that go beyond basketball and streetwear. The shoe's low-top variation gives it a modern and adaptable style that goes with every outfit. What if, however, you desire a pair of trainers that are not only fashionable but also simple to put on and take off?

The renowned Air Jordan 1 has the following history, according to the Jordan Brand's official website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

That's where the Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease Sky J Purple comes in. This sneaker features Nike's innovative Flyease technology, which is designed to provide an accessible and comfortable fit for people with disabilities or limited mobility.

The Flyease system consists of a zipper that runs along the medial side of the shoe, from the heel to the collar, and a velcro strap that wraps around the ankle. This allows you to open and close the shoe with one hand without having to tie any laces or struggle with any buckles.

The shoe also boasts a stunning colorway that combines Sky J Purple leather with white leather on the upper. On the mudguard, eyelets, Flyease velcro strap, and heel reinforcements on the top, we can see Sky J Purple leather. The pristine white leather on the toebox and quarter panel contrasts well with this.

The Jumpman-branded tongue tag sits atop the white nylon tongue, and both the Swoosh emblem on the midfoot and the Swoosh logo on the midfoot share the same Sky J Purple. You may easily put on or take off the shoe by using the zipper that goes from the heel up the collar and finishes near the top eyestay on the medial side of the upper. A white rubber midsole and purple rubber outer sole unit complete the design.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "Sky J Purple" is part of Jordan Brand's ongoing efforts to make their products more inclusive and diverse. The brand has also released other models with Flyease technology, such as the AJ 1 High Flyease, as well as sneakers that celebrate different cultures and communities, such as the AJ 1 Mid SE Craft.

By incorporating innovative design elements and meaningful stories into their sneakers, Jordan Brand continues to inspire and empower people of all backgrounds and abilities.

