Nike Air Max Plus "Ivory Royal Orange" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike, Beaverton's sneaker and activewear brand, recently created another variant of its enduring Nike Air Max Plus sneaker model. For the latest ensemble, the shoe model is dressed in Ivory, Royal Blue, and Orange hues.

The official launch date of the new Nike Air Max Plus "Ivory Royal Orange" shoes is currently kept under covers by the Swoosh label. However, these pairs will potentially hit the shelves sometime later this year, as stated by early sources. The upcoming vibrant Air Max pairs will be offered by the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a handful of other linker retail merchants.

Nike Air Max Plus "Ivory Royal Orange" shoes are embellished with dual-tone TPU cage

The most recent iteration of Nike's Air Max series, the Air Max Plus, exemplifies the company's commitment to combining forward-thinking design with a nod to the past. The Air Max Plus is an ageless model that never disappears from the footwear trend. Moreover, it picks up an updated, summer-ready facelift that effortlessly links refinement with an extra dash of boldness.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The brand's entire Air Max family began with the inception of Air Max technology, and the Swoosh sheds light on the emergence of this innovation in the following manner:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning."

A calm atmosphere is created by the shoe's foundation, which is covered in an exquisite white material. This color covers the meshed top section, which then trickles downwards to the leather guards, and finally makes its way to the rubber outsoles, where it concludes its journey.

This minimal beauty is expertly balanced with a white midsole that has been subtly reworked, demonstrating Nike's painstaking attention to the tiniest of details and intricacies. Notably, the stunning gradient accents make this particular version come to life and establish its legitimacy as a must-have item for any collection.

In addition, a dramatic combination of orange with royal can be seen on the vein cage coverings as well as the midfoot shank, resulting in an interplay of vibrant colors that are unique and captivating. This brilliant mix also adds brightness to the shoes, transforming it from a simple design into a standout sneaker.

However, the Swoosh brand extends much beyond than that. The Air columns have been given an extra layer of pigment in a more vibrant hue of orange, lending an air of vitality to the profile.

This model stands out because of these surprising characteristics, which ensure that one can sense and express confidence with every stride they take. This art work is brought to a conclusion by the heel that boldly shows off the distinctive yellow TN insignia, which is a homage to the shoe's origin and pedigree.

Keep a watchful eye on the planned Air Max Plus "Ivory Royal Orange" colorway that will be available in the coming months of 2023. If readers are interested in copping these Air Maxs, they are advised to either get Nike's SNKRS app or register on the brand's web page for timely alerts on the aforementioned sneaker's arrival.