Nike Air Footscape Woven "Night Maroon" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Beaverton's sportswear multinational is reviving many forgotten and underrepresented models, including the Nike Air Footscape Woven silhouette. This quirky model most recently emerged in the "Night Maroon" ensemble.

Although the Swoosh company keeps the precise launch date of the newly created Nike Air Footscape Woven "Night Maroon" footwear pieces a secret, Sole Retriever suggests that these fashionable shoes will go on sale this year sometime during the holiday season.

These shoes will be offered at a retail price of $150 per pair in men's sizes. You can buy them from Nike's online and offline outlets, the SNKRS App, and many other linked retail merchants.

Nike Air Footscape Woven "Night Maroon" shoes feature off-center lacing design

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Air Woven Footscape shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Nike Air Footscape Woven's forward-thinking design is getting ready for a new phase in its story, which comes on the heels of successful collaborations. The recent Union x Bephies Beauty Supply x Jordan Brand tri-party partnership is the most popular. This joint venture included products such as the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 1 Elevate High with woven uppers.

In addition to this, the anticipation surrounding the soon-to-be-released "Black Smoke Grey" and "Cow" Footscape Woven hues has already caused waves. The shoe manufacturer is putting a lot of effort into its comeback, as evidenced by unveiling the "Night Maroon" variant.

The Nike Air Footscape Woven Night Maroon features an exciting combination of materials and hues. The style, in contrast to preceding siblings that employed faux fur, blends suede with components of fabric design to generate a look that has a rich, textural feel.

The unique weave design of the footwear runs through the middle of the uppers. The entire weave design is exhibited in a vivid red tone that perfectly complements the colorway's "Night Maroon" moniker. This is displayed vividly on the suede areas of the shoe, including the heel counter, the midfoot, the tongue flap, and the toe box.

All of this is brought into harmony by a foam midsole that is completely white as well as spotless. Furthermore, the outer sole unit is fashioned from night maroon hues. These sole units feature the brand's renowned waffle sole layout. These waffle-shaped outsoles deliver a trustworthy grip. This ensures that users enjoy the shoe's performance and its elegant appeal.

For those unfamiliar, the Air Footscape was created by the brand's APE (Advanced Project Engineering) during a period of footwear innovation in which functionality superseded aesthetic. This process led to the creation of an athletic shoe that more closely matched the shape of the human foot, encouraging the foot's innate mobility.

The Air Footscape is a classic from the 1990s. This silhouette is recognized not only for its innovative ergonomic shape but also for its distinctive lacing mechanism.

Look for the Nike Air Footscape Woven "Night Maroon" colorway available later in 2023. You are advised to sign up on Swoosh's e-commerce site or get the SNKRS app to receive alerts about the official release date and more information on the woven sneaker.