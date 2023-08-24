Nike Calm Mule colorways: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, is all set to level up its comfortable slide game. The popularity of Swoosh's Calm Slide, which shortly grew into a fan favorite throughout the summer, has led to the company announcing the expansion of its Calm range. Taking similar cues from the slide, the most recent variation, which has been unofficially nicknamed the ‘Calm Mule,’ comes in four colors: 'Olive Green,' 'Black,' 'Smoke Grey,' and 'Tan.'

The foam-based structure of the Calm Slide instantly becomes a point of discussion among sneakerheads, which is particularly relevant considering the phenomenon that Yeezy Slide has set. Although the Calm Slide did not achieve the same level of popularity as Ye's design for the Yeezy Slide, the Swoosh label continues to grow its appeal with the Calm model through the release of a Calm Mule.

According to Sole Retriever, the launch of the Calm Mule is slated for the holiday season 2023, and the comfy slides will be available for purchase through Nike's official website and select retailers both online and in physical stores. The item is sized to fit both men and women and will grace the shelves with a retail price tag of $60.

Nike Calm Mule Slides are dropping in four colorways this Holiday season

Every single brand, from the titans in business to emerging labels, is vying to capitalize on the success of Yeezy. Nike's release comes at a reasonable time, especially considering the mule style is at the forefront of fashion, seeing releases from many other renowned brands. On the other hand, as time goes by, it will be fascinating to see whether or not the Calm Mule can achieve a comparable level of popularity as its Slide designs.

Shortly after the release of Crocs' Dylan Clog, Nike came up with a new encapsulated version of the Calm Slide crafted from EVA foam. The medial side has a cutout so that there is greater airflow. The iconic swoosh synonymous with Nike is subtly depressed on the lateral side, lending a hint of understated branding to the product.

Unlike its Jordan Brand predecessor, the Jordan Hex Mule, the Calm Mule has a "sports mode" strap equipped with a removable velcro piece. This feature sets it apart from the Jordan Hex Mule. The strap flaunts the iconic Nike swoosh along its length in a triumphant display. To round off the aesthetic, Nike used an outsole pattern modeled by the one seen on the Air Force 1 Flyknit.

The 'Olive Green,' 'Tan,' 'Black,' and 'Smoke Grey' colorways of the Calm Mule have been unveiled, and they each feature a one-piece design molded completely from a comfortable foam material. Additionally, the Calm Mule is equipped with a cushy foam footbed. On the inside, the padding of the footbed has been given a subtle traction pattern to help your feet remain in position.

Furthermore, the midsole has been reinforced with a rubber outer sole to provide extra grip. All of this comes packed inside a cardboard shoebox that is unconditionally recyclable and is as simple as mules themselves are.

Keep an ongoing activity on the shoe label's website and download the SNKRS app to ensure you are always up-to-date on the most recent sneaker and streetwear releases.