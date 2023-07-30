Every Adidas Yeezy release of August 2023

On July 28, 2023, the German sportswear brand finally announced an additional batch of Adidas Yeezy inventory, with a variety of new items becoming gradually available in different parts of the world during the month of August. As previously stated, the brand will make a sizeable donation to a number of groups fighting discrimination and hatred, notably racism and antisemitism.

This second launch will include products that were first introduced in 2022, just like the initial offering in May 2023. Some of the most well-known recent releases, including the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2, 500, and 700, as well as the Yeezy Slide and Foam RNNR, will be among the selection.

Digital Adidas platforms like the CONFIRMED app, Adidas app, and the official website will offer the goods for purchase. This release will also include a few chosen Adidas wholesale partners, but solely on their web channels. To assist with managing demand and guarantee a fair and superior experience for customers, the products will be made gradually available beginning on August 2. Availability as well as release dates may vary based on where you are.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Copper Fade" and other launches planned for August 2023

1) Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide "Cream"

The highly anticipated Yeezy 450 Slide "Cream" colorway, the initial look of which was earlier shared by Kim Kardashian in 2021, is finally getting ready for launch next month. Currently, the pricing details of these slip-ons are also kept under wraps.

These slides look like melted cheese and appear to be made from similar materials as the Yeezy Slides. The EVA foam composition and structure of this silhouette seem to offer a snug fit and comfortable ride to the wearer.

2) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Bone"

This design revamps the upper and makes use of a 3D knit fabric similar to the BSKTBL Knit. The upper part of the shoe is covered in a digital-camo-like design and is entirely pure white, with the exception of the grey accents on the midfoot. Although the slip-on shoe holds the foot in position, the lacing mechanism borrows from the Yeezy 450 and has knit eyestays lifted above the upper, harboring a set of neutral white infinity laces.

A stretchy white weave with gray undertones around the collar makes it simple to put on and take off. The extended Boost padding system is housed in the famed Yeezy 350 V2's semi-translucent white rubber midsole as well as outsole.

These pairs will be available for purchase on August 2, 2023, with a fixed price tag of $220 for each pair.

3) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 "Analog"

The 'Analog' colorway of the silhouette gives the beloved sneaker a monotone appearance. Its exterior is made up of leather, mesh, and suede sections that are all various hues of white. Inside the iconic hefty midsole of the 700, extended Boost cushioning gives a responsive feel on the underside. The shoe sports a reflective heel counter and Three Stripes, as well as a black gum sole.

These chunky sneakers will be dropped for sale with a retail price tag of $260 for each pair on on August 2, 2023.

4) Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Copper Fade"

As the name suggests, this iteration boasts gradient copper tones. The top of the shoe is made of a Primeknit foundation that is encased in a TPU cage, much like the 700 V3s from the past. The copper-colored gradients on the upper start out at the top in a richer, earthier brown hue and gradually change as they move toward the heel.

Enchanting the collar areas as well as the toe box are brown hues. Dark navy midsoles and a copper-orange heel section are paired to complete the look of the sneakers.

These "Copper Fade" sneakers will be dropped on August 2, 2023, with a price tag of $210.

5) Adidas Yeezy 500 "Bone White"

The 'Bone White' colorway of this Yeezy 500 was first released in 2019. This shoe's style adheres to the traditional, chunky silhouette and features an off-white-toned cow suede, superior leather, and mesh top. This shade has reflective piping accents along with the recognizable retro basketball midsole layout.

Underfoot padding from Adidas adiPRENE+ works with curved rubber pods to enhance traction.

These sneakers are scheduled for launch on August 2, 2023, with a selling price of $210 for each pair.

6) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR "Carbon"

This updated version of the Yeezy Foam RNNR stays true to the original layout, featuring a single-piece EVA foam along with an algal composite structure. The "Carbon" version presents a single color scheme free of MX patterns. Maximum airflow is ensured by perforations throughout the midfoot, toe box, and heel areas.

Your foot will feel immediately comfortable and stable thanks to the textured footbed. The foam outer sole unit has cutouts underneath that enable the foam to stretch out and improve comfort.

These footwear pieces will be available from August 2, 2023, onwards for $90 per pair.

7) Adidas Yeezy Slide "Pure"

The outer layer of the 'Pure' version of the Yeezy Slide features a uniform beige tint. Injected EVA foam, which is both strong and lightweight, contributes to the whole one-piece construction. The soft upper portion of the footbed, which is part of the minimalist design and provides quick step-in comfort, is accented with an embossed Adidas emblem. Deep flex grooves in the outsole provide an enjoyable ride along with excellent traction underfoot.

They will be dropped on August 2, 2023, with a price tag of $70 per pair.

8) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx"

The sneaker receives a stealthy revamp in the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx" colorway, which sports a black and grayscale palette. The shoe includes a soft sock-like collar plus an ultra-lightweight Primeknit fabrication for a true relaxed fit.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT, which has a slightly curved design, uses a comparable ribbed midsole arrangement as the Yeezy 350 V2. The semi-translucent midsole contains an extended Boost foam midsole that offers exceptional impact absorption and cushioning.

These shoes will be available from August 2, 2023, with a $220 price tag.

9) Adidas Yeezy 450 "Stone Grey"

The Yeezy 450 "Stone Grey," similar to the majority of other variations of the design, has a monochrome style and an all-grey color scheme. The Primeknit shell provides a solid fit, whereas a stretchable knit region adjacent to the collar areas provides maximum flexibility and ease of movement.

The back heel counter, which is done in a darker gray, subtly contrasts the design as a whole. The exoskeleton of the sneaker is a striking, aesthetically pleasing gray 3D-printed foam coil. A gray rubber outer sole unit boasting wavy designs completes the look.

These monotone sneakers will be available from August 2, 2023, onwards with a $210 price tag.

10) Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Cream”

The majority of the Yeezy QNTM Cream is coated in the eponymous cream tones. Suede, neoprene, TPU, and Primeknit make up its outer layer. The milky cream tint of the Primeknit material contrasts with the delicate brown of the toe box's synthetic suede. A silver 3M reflective band is visible on a transparent TPU layer that is placed between the two layers of knit.

The collar area and heel parts are embellished with different shades of white and cream, and the heel counter features a 3M reflective component. The white color scheme is tastefully contrasted with a black tongue flap and coordinating laces. The herringbone-patterned outsole guarantees optimum traction.

Yeezyheads can buy them from August 2, 2023, onwards for $250 per pair.

11) Adidas Yeezy Slide "Bone"

The Yeezy Slide "Bone" gives Ye's version of a casual sandal a soft, earthy hue and is made of EVA foam for ease and lightness. The debossed three-stripe emblem at the heel of the midsole serves as the only exterior brand marking, giving the footwear a clean, modern appearance. A high-traction sole boasting carefully engineered grooves for secure footing sits on top of the slip-on design.

These footwear pieces will be offered with a price tag of $70. As per reports, this model will be launched on August 3, 2023.

12) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 "Bone"

Mesh side bands along with canvas heel tabs complement the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Bone's triple white Primeknit base. The sneaker has a semi-translucent sole featuring Boost tech at the bottom to finish off the design. The Primeknit top makes the shoe more elastic, which ultimately makes it more comfortable and gives a snug fit to the wearer.

These pairs will be arriving on August 2, 2023, with a retail price tag of $220 per pair.

These are the upcoming Yeezy releases as announced by the sportswear label. Some early reports also suggest that there can be more launches in August 2023; therefore, Yeezyheads will have to stick around for more updates from the brand.