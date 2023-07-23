Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Hi-Res Orange” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Adidas Yeezy QNTM, a well-known sneaker model created in partnership with Kanye West, features a cutting-edge design and premium components. This pair of high-top Yeezy QNTM sneakers has a contemporary and unique silhouette. Its vivid "Hi-Res Orange" hue is made from cozy knit fabrics and synthetic materials for the perfect fit.

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum "Hi-Res Orange" sneakers are supposed to go on sale sometime later this year, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit, though the exact date has not yet been announced by the shoe company. The brand's CONFIRMED app, along with a few other related online and offline retail locations, will sell the pairs. It is predicted that they will be sold for $250 per pair at retail.

Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Hi-Res Orange” shoes are accentuated with splashes of black all over

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Yeezy QNTM continues to be one of the brand's most popular models, years after its first release. With few shades straying from the brand's safe color palette, it has historically been one of the most dull designs. But now, at last, the bright Yeezy Quantum "Hi-Res Orange" is prepared for a retail debut after what seems like an eternity of waiting.

This strikingly colored version, which first showed up in the hands of fashion icon A$AP Bari, was long thought to be a limited edition available only to friends and family. The sneaker industry has nonetheless taken notice of its alluring blend of hues on a global scale.

The "Hi-Res Orange," which is totally committed to a crazy orange colorway and echoes the anticipated Yeezy 1050, represents a major change for the QNTM range of Adidas Yeezy. This model sets a new benchmark for fashion because it is one of the rare models with a distinctively colored neoprene element.

TPU and Primeknit midfoot mesh on the upper of the shoe combine black and orange hues to provide an element of contrast within the color scheme's primarily vibrant tones. Tonal laces emphasize the upper, enhancing the orange theme, and the back heel has an orange rubberized patch. The midsole as well as the outer sole unit are made of semi-translucent orange rubber, which also houses the entire shoe's extended Boost padding system.

Yeezyheads are advised to keep a watchful eye out for the potential Adidas Yeezy QNTM "Hi-Res Orange" footwear pieces that will be dropped in the coming months this year. You can also stay tuned to the German sportwear brand's official webpage or get its CONFIRMED app for timely alerts on the release dates and other information about the stated colorway and other iterations of the model.

In addition to the aforementioned "Hi-Res Orange" iteration, the Adidas Yeezy is also expected to introduce the QNTM shoes in a "Cream" ensemble. This variant will be entirely covered in the eponymous cream outfit, which will be highlighted with touches of black all across the uppers. They will also be dropped with a selling price tag of $250 for each pair.

The confirmed release date for the "Cream" variant is also kept under wraps, but it will be accessible via the brand's CONFIRMED app and a slew of other partnering sellers.