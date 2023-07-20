Hello Kitty x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Chuck Taylor All-Star will feature a collaboration between Converse and Sanrio, the Japanese brand best known for creating the beloved character Hello Kitty. Four vivid sneakers with enduring Sanrio characters are part of the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Collection.

Sanrio characters, Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll, are featured on these sneaker designs. The Hello Kitty variant of the Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe is dressed in natural white, while the other two are covered in red and blue ensembles.

The all-new Sanrio Hello Kitty x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker collection is all set to hit the shelves on July 21, 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. The price range for the complete assortment will range from $95 to $111 for each pair.

These high- and low-top sneaker packs will be dropped exclusively in Japan and will be purchasable via Sanrio and its associated retail merchants, both online and offline.

Sanrio’s Hello Kitty x Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker pack will offer four themed sneaker designs

Here's another look at the sneakers of the collection (Image via Twitter/@stylebykvn)

A Japanese firm called Sanrio creates, licenses, and produces goods based on the kawaii aesthetic of Japanese popular culture.

Products offered internationally include stationery, education-related supplies, gifts, and accessories. In Japan, the company has specialty-brand retail outlets. The most well-known figure from Sanrio is a sweet little girl cat named Hello Kitty. The made-up persona ended up becoming one of the most successful and well-known marketing brands in the entire world.

Here's a detailed look at the Hello Kitty themed shoe of the collection (Image via Converse)

In the past few years, the brand's iconic cat figure has been appearing on many sneaker designs created in partnership with big names like Nike, Crocs, and Adidas. Earlier in 2023, the sneaker community already witnessed the Hello Kitty-themed Adidas Stan Smith and Adidas Forum Bonega sneakers.

For the upcoming launch, Sanrio came together with the Nike-owned Converse label and reimagined the latter's widely admired Chuck Taylor silhouette. The duo's collection offers a total of four sneaker designs in the latest joint lineup.

Two variants, the All-Star High and the All-Star Ox, both feature Hello Kitty. Melody and Cinnamoroll are included as two new designs in the All-Star High. The All-Star Ox shoe has a price tag of $111, whereas all All-Star High variations are available for $95.

The three All-Star Highs are presented with canvas uppers that replace the traditional lateral Converse marking with representations of the corresponding characters.

Take a closer look at the premium Hello Kitty All-Star Ox shoes of the lineup (Image via Converse)

Each of the tonal-colored uppers is accented with metallic silver, white, and black elements. The tongue tag, as well as the insole, are adorned with co-branded markings.

The faux fur top, Hello Kitty's bow appearing on the lateral collar, and brilliant red and blue markings on the heel and insole, plus sections of the rubber sole unit, give the All-Star Ox a unique look.

Keep a watchful eye out for the soon-to-be-released Hello Kitty x Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker pack. Those interested in getting their hands on these shoes can stay tuned to Sanrio's website for timely alerts on these shoes.