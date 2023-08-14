Jordan x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply sneaker and apparel collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Jordan Brand, which is owned by Swoosh, often collaborates with both emerging and established brands worldwide. One of its most recent collaborations is with UNION and Bephies Beauty Supply, forming a three-way partnership.

The highly anticipated collaborative release, which was initially teased in April of this year, is finally preparing for its launch in August. Excitingly, in addition to sneakers, a diverse selection of stylish apparel items will also be showcased for both men and women as part of this partnership.

The Jordan x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply complete collection is all set to make its debut on August 26, 2023. The prices for this lineup will start as low as $26 and go up to $200. Jordanheads and interested readers can buy these items from Nike's SNKRS app and a slew of select vendors.

The collection will be released by Union on August 24, 2023, two days prior to Nike's general release.

Jordan x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply collection celebrates 'Summer of '96' with woven sneaker and apparel designs

In 2018, a notable cooperation between Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand resulted in the introduction of two distinct color variations of the Air Jordan 1. This collaboration is widely regarded as an exceptional example of a creative partnership.

In the summer of 2023, the Los Angeles-based boutique plans to collaborate once more with the inaugural trademark sneaker of Michael Jordan, marking a five-year interval since their previous partnership. The most recent partnership involves Bephies Beauty Supply, a frequent partner of the Jordan brand.

The initial release of the Union x Air Jordan 1 edition skillfully blended a retro aesthetic with the iconic silhouette, taking inspiration from DIY and thrift store culture. The retail establishments in Los Angeles aspire to derive creative influence from the Air Footscape Woven in preparation for their forthcoming launch in 2023.

Gibbs and Beth Birkett, the founders of UNION LA, have a strong friendship, and the collection honors the spirit of the era. In an Instagram post, they emphasized that this collection is a representation of their love and relationship, as well as the "precursor of streetwear."

Given that Gibbs and Birkett are a married couple, their shared enthusiasm for streetwear goes beyond simply that, adding depth and significance to their partnership. The duo collaborated on the design of the Air Jordan 1 High OG and Air Jordan 1 Elevate sneakers. These shoes stand out in the realm of footwear partnerships, thanks to the woven details above the swooshes.

In addition to the sneakers, the collab will also offer an assortment of trendy apparel items in both men's and women's sizes. This exquisite woven apparel range offers biking shorts, cardigans, dresses, caps, tees, hoodies, cargo pants, and tanks.

A list of items offered under the latest tri-partite collection

Take a closer look at the apparel items of this assortment (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

Women's Air Jordan 1 Elevate High x Bephies Beauty Supply x UNION 'Summer '96' shoes are marked with a $200 price tag.

Air Jordan 1 x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply 'Summer '96' is priced at $200.

Women's Cardigan is offered with a retail price label of $120.

Women's Biking Shorts can be bought for $110.

Women's Dress is marked with a $160 price label.

Cap is priced at $26.

Men's Fleece Hoodie is accessible for a payment of $150

The men's T-Shirt is marked with a $60 price tag.

Men's Tank can be purchased for $65.

Men's Diamond Shorts is priced at $150.

Men's Cargo Pants is offered with a $190 price tag.

The highly anticipated Jordan x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply apparel and shoe collection will be available for purchase later this month.