Nike Air Footscape Woven “Cow Print” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Swoosh label will bring back one of its underrated sneaker models this Fall, Nike Air Footscape Woven sneakers dressed in brown hues. After its initial release in 1996, the sneaker model was re-introduced to the world via Nike's HTM initiative in three colorways in 2005. Since then, the shoe has undergone several updates and redesigns, with new colorways and materials being introduced over the years. The shoe is known for its unique woven upper, which gives it a distinctive look and feel.

The upcoming new Nike Air Footscape Woven “Cow Print” sneakers will arrive in men's sizes sometime during Fall 2023. The brand is yet to disclose the official release date. However, sneakerheads will be able to purchase the shoe for $160 via the official Nike site, the SNKRS app, and other selected retailers.

Nike is preparing for Fall 2023 with a pattern inspired by cow skin. The Nike Air Footscape Woven in "Cow Print" has just surfaced on the internet, preparing the sneaker label for the approaching autumn.

The new Nike Air Footscape Woven comes in a "cow print" makeup and is made of brown fur with faux cow print for the upper part. The additional detailing, notably the shoe's unique asymmetric lacing system along with the woven stripe can be noticed across the top, and will be accentuated in a sail color palate.

Tonal branding will be seen on the heels, midsole, and tongues of the shoe. To complete the look, the shoe has a white midsole with debossed Nike lettering and a black outsole.

Tory Orzeck created the Air Footscape sneaker and it first debuted in 1996. A few years later, in the 2000s, it was combined with Air Woven to make the Nike Air Footscape Woven sneaker.

The Nike Air Footscape was designed by Nike's creative mastermind, Tinker Hatfield, who is known for his innovative and futuristic designs. The Air Footscape was created with an asymmetrical lacing system and featured a unique, natural motion sole that aimed to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot.

The woven technology used in the Air Footscape Woven was originally inspired by traditional woven sandals. The concept was to create a shoe that offered a snug and comfortable fit, while also being lightweight and breathable.

As mentioned earlier, the Air Footscape Woven, as sneakerheads know it today, made its debut in 2005. This version took the original Air Footscape design and added the distinctive woven upper. The woven pattern provided a stylish, eye-catching appearance and also improved the shoe's flexibility.

Over the years, the Air Footscape Woven gained popularity among sneakerheads and fashionistas due to its unique aesthetics and comfortable fit. It became a lifestyle sneaker, appreciated not only for its performance but also for its streetwear appeal.

Nike has continued to release new iterations of the Air Footscape Woven over the years, incorporating different colorways, materials, and design elements. Each release builds on the legacy of the silhouette while also pushing the boundaries of design and innovation.

