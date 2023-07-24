5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases in August 2023

The Beaverton-based Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan has continued to impress fans with iconic Air Jordan releases in new makeovers. For 2023, however, the Jordan label has taken it to the next level as they celebrate the "Jordan Year." The "Jordan Year" is a nod to "23," Michael Jordan's jersey number.

The dynamic duo kick-started their partnership in 1984 with the launch of Air Jordan 1. Ever since, the duo has worked together to consistently drop iconic makeovers, which included collaborations, retros, and the GRs.

The retro sneakers are heavily associated with Michael Jordan and memories of his heyday as a basketball player. Due to the love shared between fans and Jordan, the label's OG colorways consistently makes up some of the most sought-after pairs.

Here, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of 5 best upcoming Air Jordan sneakers for the month of August 2023. These sneakers will be release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Air Jordan 38 "Fundamental" to Union LA x Air Jordan 1 "Footscape": 5 Nike Air Jordan colorways launching in August 2023

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe"

The Jordan label will be releasing Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model in a "Chicago"-themed colorway. The pair will come clad in classic black, white, and red hues. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, with the base in a white hue. The white base contrasts with the black leather overlays.

The black overlays are added upon the forefoot and lacing system. Another highlighting hue is added with the red accents placed upon the heel tabs and heel counters. The black hue is further added upon the Swooshes.

Fans can expect the shoe to arrive on August 4, 2023, for $140.

2) Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Sky J Orange"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire 🧡 Thoughts on this pair ? Air Jordan 2 Low “Sky J Orange”🧡 Thoughts on this pair ? pic.twitter.com/UtjeyXBajq

The Swoosh label plans to release multiple Air Jordan 2 makeovers in August. The "Sky J Orange" is one of the fresher options. The pair comes clad in a "Sky J Orange/Varsity Red/Sky J Mauve" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of suede material, which is supported with plastic TPU panels on the heels.

The heel TPU panels are dressed in Mauve, while the rest of shoe is done in a mostly orange hue. The look is finished off with aged midsoles and cream/brown outsoles. The pair is slated to be released on August 10, 2023, for $150.

3) Nike Air Jordan 38 "Fundamental"

The Jordan brand is updating its catalog by debuting the Air Jordan 38 "Fundamental" makeover in August. The shoe will be clad in a heritage-inspired pallete, which pays homage to Michael Jordan's NBA team Chicago Bulls. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of white leather and black knit material.

The profiles of shoes are clad with black knits, which contrasts with white leather placed upon lacing system, tongues, and the toes. Branding details are added with Jumpman logos.The shoe will be released on August 18, 2023, for $200.

4) Nike Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments"

The Jordan label is paying homage to Michael Jordan's fantastic and legendary career. The Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments" colorway takes its inspiration from the 1997-released TV ad, whereas the makeover is a nod to MJ's iconic "The Shot" against Cleaveland Cavaliers in 1989.

The shoe comes clad in a "Light Iron Ore /Sail/Neutral Grey/Black/Metallic Silver" color scheme. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of leather and suede material. The upper is done in Light Iron Ore and Neutral grey, while the TPU wings are done in Metallic Silver. The pair is expected to launch on August 26, 2023, for $225.

5) Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 "Footscape"

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue



Vous validez ?



📸 @ArbysMMM Union LA x BBS x Air Jordan 1 High Woven en lowVous validez ?📸 @ArbysMMM pic.twitter.com/kZipugxESf

Chris Gibbs' founded brand Union LA is collaborating with Nike and the Jordan label to launch a "Footscape" iteration of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 "Footscape" shoe is unpredictable due to its Frankenstein-esque stitching style wrapped with turquoise threading placed on branding details.

The upper of the shoe is slightly yellowed to give off a retro vibe. The shoe takes its inspiration from the 2000s Air Footscape woven lifestyle shoe. Now, the asymmetrical lacing structure and the silhouette has been infused with AJ1. The pair is slated to launch on August 26, 2023, for $200.

Fans have been extremely excited about the release of multiple iconic colorways in 2023. Multiple GRs, special editions, and collaborations will be dropping in 2023, including the new special Air Jordan 38 debut.