Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Union LA is a popular streetwear and sneaker boutique located in Los Angeles that has collaborated with Nike on multiple occasions. Since their first collaboration in 2018, Union LA has established itself as one of Nike's most prominent partners, known for its innovative designs and unique takes on classic Nike silhouettes.

There are rumors that another Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be made available to the public later in the summer. Sneakerheads on Instagram, @xcsnkr and @mr_unloved1s, revealed the news on the social media platform. As per the leaks, the drop is expected to happen in August 2023. The price tag for the pair is set at $200.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG may also collab with Bephie’s Beauty Supply for the same drop

The long-rumored Sail/Wolf Grey/Muslin/Pale Vanilla/Kinetic Green/Metallic Gold color scheme has been confirmed with an early glimpse at the next pair. Union x AJ1 Vol. 2 will be very different from the first episode in that its upper will include a woven design, similar to the Nike Footscape.

According to rumors, the upcoming AJ 1 High might perhaps be a collaboration with Bephie's Beauty Supply, a brand that previously released two Air Jordan 7 colors in August 2022.

Beth Birkett, who also runs Union LA with Chris Gibbs, is the owner of Bephie's Beauty Supplies. Beth "Bephie" Birkett, Gibbs' wife, has always been an inspiration to him throughout time. Bephie also serves as a judge on "The Hype," a streetwear design contest show on HBO.

Chris Gibbs' comments to Sabukaru Online sparked rumors that the next Union LA x Air Jordan will be a collaboration with Bephie's Beauty Supplies. He said:

"So, yeah, family is important to us, and my wife is the reason I got into the industry, to begin with, and we still work together every day. We actually have a couple of capsule collections coming out in the next year or so; the Nike Cortez that’s coming out in a couple of months, and that was my wife and I’s collaborative project that we got to work on together design-wise, but we also have a big Jordan collab coming out in the summer of 2023 that we worked on together, as well. We actually tell our origin story and how we met through clothing."

The Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers are a highly sought-after and iconic collaboration between two giants of the sneaker world. With their unique design elements, such as the stitched-on flap and vintage-inspired colorways, these sneakers have become highly prized among sneaker collectors and enthusiasts alike.

As with many limited-edition sneaker releases, the Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers have become a symbol of exclusivity and status within the streetwear community. Whether one is a die-hard sneakerhead or simply a fan of innovative and stylish designs, Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers are a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for the official release date.

Poll : 0 votes