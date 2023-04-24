“Why does it look like baseball?”: Sneakerheads give the upcoming Union x BBS X Air Jordan 1 shoes a hard pass

As per leaks from various sneaker outlets, a new version of Air Jordan 1 will soon be dropped in 2023.

The collaboration between Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand is a highly anticipated partnership between the popular streetwear boutique and the iconic sportswear brand. The collaboration, which was first announced in 2018, is centered around the AJ 1, one of the most iconic sneakers in the Jordan Brand lineup.

However, fans have reacted to the new upcoming Union x BBS X Air Jordan 1 shoes more negatively. It seems like they are not happy with their all-time favorite iconic AJ 1 rendition and are trolling by saying the shoe is looking like a baseball! Sneakerheads are commenting the same on the post made by @nicekicks on Instagram.

Sneakerhead reacted to the new Union x AJ 1 shoes (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fans react to the new Union x Air Jordan 1 shoes

Union LA has a long history of collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. The first collaboration between Union and Nike was in 2005 when they reimagined the Air Force 180. The two brands then started working on Air Jordan models and received huge appreciation and success.

Considering the successful history between the two brands, they decided in 2023 to drop Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Woven".

However, after the first look of the sneakers surfaced on the internet, the sneakerheads gave them a hard pass. The new design is not satisfying for them and they are calling it one of the ugliest Union shoes ever.

Specifically, the sidework of the shoe disappointed fans the most as it made the pair look like a baseball. Let's look at some of the sneakerhead's reactions to the pair from an Instagram post by @nicekicks.

Fan reactions (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

More about the new Union x BBS X Air Jordan 1 shoes

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety On-feet with the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Woven" 🤍 On-feet with the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Woven" 🤍💛 https://t.co/SeE3Qsh6CT

Union x Air Jordan 1's initial drops used thrift store and do-it-yourself aesthetics to offer a fresh spin on Jordan's first signature sneaker. The Los Angeles store hopes to model its 2023 drop after the Air Footscape Woven, an active running shoe popularized in the late aughts for its asymmetrical lacing mechanism.

Outfitted in a combination of Sail, Muslin, Wolf Gray, Pale Vanilla, University Gold, and Kinetic Green. Union's rendition of the Air Jordan 1 High OG features a "Neutral Gray" colorway in a complete leather upper with woven accents throughout.

Also, the collars, swooshes, wings and "Nike Air" tongue tags are all done in a Wolf Gray that complements the rest of the shoe. Union's "UN/LA" distinctive tag is sideways, with visible green stitching, as well as "BBS" stitched on the heels, paying homage to Union CEO Chris Gibbs's spouse Beth and her brand, Bephie's Beauty Supply company.

mykicksthepassion @_MKTP Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Woven courtesy of xcmade. Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Woven courtesy of xcmade. https://t.co/SjPiN9u8D5

The Union x Air Jordan 1 collaboration is highly sought after by sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike, due to its unique design and limited availability of sneakers.

While most fans are not quite happy with the look, there are still a few sneakerheads who want to grab the pair. The pair will drop in August 2023 for $200. Keep an eye on Nike's official website to find out the exact drop date.

