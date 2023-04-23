Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Bunny Rabbit" shoes: Everything we know so far

The fanciful hues of Air Jordan 1 Low are nothing new, especially the kid-only versions that feature everything from TPU Swooshes to functional updates. The following is rather more particular in that it pays homage to the hare, perhaps even, unofficially, to Bugs Bunny.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Bunny Rabbit” shoes are anticipated to enter the footwear market in the coming weeks of 2023. Although the confirmed drop dates aren’t available yet, these pairs will be sold online as well as a few other physical locations of Nike and its partnering sellers. Fans and other curious buyers will have to stick around for the pricing details of these kids' exclusive shoes.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Bunny Rabbit" shoes are adorned with gray hairy fabrics inspired by Bugs Bunny

Nike lavishly celebrated the Chinese "Year of the Rabbit" this year with various iterations of its Nike Dunk style as well as Air Jordan 1 Low shoes. The Swoosh label seems to continue these celebrations with the all-new "Bunny Rabbit" iteration of the timeless Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette.

The AJ1 Low is a classic silhouette that debuted in 1985 as a low-top version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 High. The shoe features a clean and simple design that can match any outfit and showcases the legendary Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel.

The illustrious AJ1 shoe's history is detailed on the NBA's star-owned website, Jordan Brand, as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The shoe has been updated with various colorways and materials over the years, and the latest iteration pays homage to the furry animal that symbolizes luck, prosperity, and creativity in Chinese culture.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Bunny Rabbit" shoes feature premium white leather underlays that are topped with hairy fabric materials of gray color. These hairy overlays appear on the lateral sides as well as around the heel areas, alongside matching gray suede added to the eyestays and mudguards. These gray elements make reference to the eponymous Bugs Bunny.

The vibrant orange swooshes on the side walls are inspired by bunny’s favorite carrot. On the heel counters, these carrots are topped with green leaves to complete the whimsical carrot look. Rounding out the Nike shoes are white midsoles that are perfectly banded together with the green outer sole units.

The "Bunny Rabbit" shoes are a must-have for sneaker fans who want to add some funky yet stylish shoes to their wardrobe. The shoe combines premium materials, classic design, and cultural significance to create a unique and memorable sneaker that looks similar to the "Year of the Rabbit" variant.

Whether one is celebrating the Lunar New Year or just looking for a fresh pair of kicks, the AJ 1 Low "Bunny Rabbit" shoes are a perfect choice for them.

