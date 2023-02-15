Over the years, Nike has provided a few of the most iconic footwear models, including Air Jordans, Air Max, Air Force 1, Dunks, Cortez, and Presto. All these shoes have been a popular choice among sneakerheads and have continued to maintain their relevance in the pop-culture community.

The immense popularity and attention of the shoe has resulted in these silhouettes always being sold out in every colorway and going onto the reseller market at almost seven-figure prices. In 2023, the swoosh label will concentrate on the Dunk silhouette.

The Dunk silhouette was launched in 1985 as a basketball silhouette. The shoe was designed by the swoosh label's veteran designer, Peter Moore. The shoe has slowly started to gain a lot of attention from different labels, including lifestyle, streetwear, and skateboarding.

4 types of Nike Dunks sneaker models, including SB Dunk and Disrupt 2

1) Nike Dunk High EMB "Salt Flats"

Nike Dunk High EMB "Salt Flats" (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the iterations of the Dunk silhouette is Dunk High, which is perfect for streetwear. It was released in 1986 as a basketball shoe. The latest Dunk High to surface is "Salt Flats," which will be released as a celebration of the All-Star 2023 weekend. The official site introduces the sneaker model:

"Quench your thirst for style with this salty take on the hoops original. Preserving everything you know best—era-echoing construction, ultra-padded design and nothin’-but-net style—its cracked leather, salt-washed colors, and weathered accents maintain its status as the coveted off-court shoe."

The shoe model is slated to be released on February 16, 2023, at a retail price of $135 in men's sizes.

2) Nike Dunk Low "Just Do It" sneakers

The Dunk Low silhouette was released in 1985 as a basketball shoe in the classic and famous NCAA college editions. The sneakers have since grown due to their "Panda" colorways. The latest to surface are the "Just Do It" sneakers, which take regal form in the "Team Red" hue. The official site introduces the shoe:

"Rewrite the Dunk story with this celebratory look inspired by sisterhood. From the colors to the pendent honoring woman in sports, the '80s icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flare. Its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The shoe is slated to be released on February 23, 2023, at a retail price of $120 in women's sizes.

3) Nike SB Dunk Low "Adobe"

Nike SB Dunk Low "Adobe" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label launched the SB Dunk Low model in March 2002, and it became a favorite sneaker model for the skating community. The latest sneaker to appear is the "Adobe," which is the perfect makeover for Valentine's Day. The sneakers came clad in pink and red hues. The official site introduces the sneaker:

"Pack your style—on your feet. Bringing a fresh twist to the iconic skate shoes, waxed canvas underlays and throwback branding nod to your favorite '90s backpack. Hidden details like the how-to guide on the sockliner remind you to get after it, while suede overlays and gum rubber sole let you transport yourself with A+ style."

The sneaker is slated to be released on February 22, 2023, at a retail price of $110.

4) Nike Dunk Remastered

The most notable Dunk iteration emerged from the lifestyle sub-label in remastered form over the years as Nike redesigned the model numerous times. The retooled Dunk Low Remastered sneaker model has been designed to take direct inspiration from the 1985-released original Peter Moore-designed sneakers.

The Dunk Low Remastered sneaker model maintains OG Dunk's DNA and shape. However, a deconstructed and pre-loved look has been added, inspired by the label's "disrupt and scrap" life. The silhouette fits perfectly with the current trend of pre-loved and deconstructed esthetics. The silhouette's "Light Silver" colorway can currently be availed on FootLocker US, and it dropped on February 14, 2023.

Other than the aforementioned iterations, the silhouette has been reimagined in many other forms including Disrupt, Disrupt 2, EMB, CL, CMFT, Co.Jp, and more. So far, however, the 2023 colorway for these models hasn't been revealed by Nike.

