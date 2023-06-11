 5 best Bodega sneakers collaborations of all time

Consumers of sneakers, on average, are inundated with new collaborations every week. In 2022, there are no longer any restrictions on who can put their take on a sneaker—boutiques, performers, or luxury businesses.

Boston's Bodega, a sneaker shop that has been there since 2006 after operating behind a concealed vending machine door, is one of the industry's seasoned veterans. In the past two years alone, it has collaborated with Nike on a Dunk High that stands out from the sea of Dunks we see today, worked with Saucony to reissue classic runners like the Grid Azura 2000 with a modern twist, and collaborated with New Balance, its Bostonian neighbor, to introduce the 997S. The launch was so favorably received that two further variations of the exact vehicle would be released in 2020.

There have been several more Bodega sneaker collaborations that have become a favorite in sneaker culture. Therefore, here is a list of the five best Bodega collaboration sneakers for sneakerheads.

Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka and four other Bodega collaboration sneakers of all time

1) The Bodega x New Balance 577 'Hyprcat'

Style Engine @StyleEngine #tbt to the Bodega x New Balance 577 "HYPRCAT." Released last year, the design draws inspiration from classic vid... http://t.co/GwmV5tYA3q #tbt to the Bodega x New Balance 577 "HYPRCAT." Released last year, the design draws inspiration from classic vid... http://t.co/GwmV5tYA3q

These sneakers are based on one of the best-known 3D first-person shooter games of the 1990s, Star Fox. It draws its influence from the game's outer space location and retro aesthetics. Game designers crammed their titles with as many graphical enhancements as possible in the heat of competition between Sega and Nintendo. Our designers were motivated to incorporate similar polygon designs into our creation by Nintendo's initiative to include 3D effects in their video games.

The HYPRCAT is constructed with classic suede on the heel cup, while the toe box and tongue are covered in a gray perforated nubuck suede. Purple suede is used for the heel tab and parts of the mid panel, creating a beautiful contrast throughout the shoe.

The traditional 'N' logo comprises yellow stitched suede placed on top of a smooth, Donegal fleck material that features a range of colors throughout. In addition to the magenta stripes on the laces, the front part of the midsole and the inner neoprene lining is colored light pink.

These Bodega collaboration sneakers are available for approximately $500 at the official New Balance and other select retail sites.

2) Bodega x Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka

The Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka are sneakers that have continuously added to the tradition of natural motion since the 1990s. It has strong stitching on a woven textile upper with premium leather embellishments. A style already known for its extreme coziness receives a welcome update in the form of asymmetrical lacing.

The natural motion Footscape sole that sits beneath the lauded design serves as the finishing touch on the design. The most recent Earthy colorway accentuates the shoe's original focus on motion as nature intended it to be.

The Bodega x Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka sneakers are available for $120 at the official Nike and other select retail sites.

3) Bodega x Nike Dunk High ‘Legend’

The one-of-a-kind design of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High 'Legend' draws inspiration from ideas associated with Americana, traditional craftsmanship, and the collaborative spirit of a group of people with similar values. The Boston-based store combines these various elements with details reminiscent of a baseball mitt and rawhide stitching resembling that found on moccasins on the midfoot, heel, and collar.

The remainder of the upper is constructed from smooth suede and pebbled leather overlays and a suede toe box in a cream-colored leather hue, brown hairy suede quarter panels, and suede toe box overlays. The opposing side of the shoe displays a debossed Bodega logo, while the lateral side features a jewel Swoosh made out of a tortoise shell.

The Bodega x Nike Dunk High ‘Legend’ sneakers is available for $500 at the official Nike and other select retail sites.

4) New Balance x Bodega 990 v3 "Anniversary"

The popular lifestyle shoe, the Bodega x New Balance 990 v3 "Anniversary," is the result of a partnership between the New England boutique Bodega and the footwear brand New Balance. The shoe features a colorway that pays tribute to Bodega's 15 years in business. The 990 is known for having predominately grey styles, but this version of the shoe has plush brown suede overlays on top of a dark brown mesh base.

There is a silver-tone '990' emblem on the shoe's lateral side, a reflective 'N' logo on either side of the sneaker, and the 'Bodega' branding is inscribed in red writing on the shoe's heel. The years '2006' and '2021' are printed on the rear of the sneaker. These years are a tribute to the years in which Bodega first opened its doors in the Boston area and the year in which Bodega and New Balance debuted the "Anniversary."

The New Balance x Bodega 990 v3 "Anniversary" is available for $600 at the official New Balance retail site and other select retail site.

5) New Balance 9060 ‘Age of Discovery’

The New Balance 9060 is characterized by its forward-thinking design, which is rendered in shades of blue, gray, and beige. This pair reinterprets familiar aspects from the older 99X models with a twisted sensibility that is informed by the fiercely futuristic and evident tech style that was popular during the 2000s.

The pair is offered in a color that is predominantly black and white. It boasts wavy lines and scaled-up proportions on a sculpted chambered midsole, which places an exaggerated focus on the familiar cushioning platforms of ABZORB and SBS. Additionally, it comes with a sculpted outsole that has a sculpted pattern.

These New Balance x Bodega sneakers are available for $600 at the official New Balance retail site and other select retail sites.

These are the top five Bodega x New Balance sneakers of all time for sneakerheads. Let us know in the comment section which one you like the most.

