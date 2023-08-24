Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Black Gum" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's Jordan brand has continued to make strides in the sneaker world by releasing updated iterations of the timeless Air Jordan 1 model. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High illustrates how the company has catered to female consumers by producing gender-specific updates and responding to emerging fashion trends.

In 2023, a "Black Gum" colorway will be added to the lineup of this updated model. This new colorway is entirely dressed in a Black/Black-Medium Ash-Gum Light Brown palette.

Although the shoe company is keeping the precise release date of the recently revealed Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Black Gum" rendition a secret, Sole Retriever has predicted that these sneakers will hit the market in October 2023. They will be sold at a few Jordan Brand partner stores as well as Nike, SNKRS, and other select retailers. They will only be available in women's sizes and retail for $155 at the set retail price.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Black Gum" colorway is dressed in patent leather overlays

Here's another look AJ1 High Elevate sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The legendary first silhouette of Jordan Brand's shoe collection has been reinterpreted into an ample number of variations ever since its inception. The high-top, mid-top, low-top, KO, Elevate, and more sneaker model styles regularly receive new color schemes due to their enduring popularity and demand among sneakerheads.

With the women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 Elevate catalog, Jordan Brand provides plenty of selections for the ladies. This redesigned AJ 1 will be popular for a while because of the variety of colors offered for both the AJ 1 Elevate Low and the AJ 1 Elevate High. The "Black Gum" combination and the freshly released "White Gum" variant are available.

The "Black Gum" Air Jordan 1 Elevate High features a similar monotone appearance like the previously introduced “White Gum” variant. This pair has a black foundation instead of a white patent leather top.

The only other distinction is the color of the thick midsole, which is a sail on the pair with a white base and medium ash gray on the one with a black basis. The identical tweaked platform sole is also available in solid gum rubber for extra flavor.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette of the Swoosh-owned Jordan company holds a strong position in the market and a rich historical background, which is highlighted on the company’s website in the following words,

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The new Air Jordan 1 High Elevate “Black Gum” sneakers will be accessible soon. Therefore, keep a watchful eye out for them. Jordan Brand admirers and other curious readers willing to add these glossy high-tops to their collection can easily sign up on Nike’s page or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the confirmed drop dates.