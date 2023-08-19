Air Jordan 1 Low SE Velvet "Geode Teal" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

This year, the Swoosh's Jordan Brand will give close attention to their Air Jordan 1 shoe model. With the classic revamps of the adored silhouette, the Nike and Michael Jordan jointly operated label has continued to make headlines in the sneaker world. The brand caught the eye of the sneaker community in 2023 with unique designs of the Air Jordan 1 shoe model, including the original "Neutral Grey, "Night Maroon," "Purple Venom," and "Sashiko."

The model is being released in yet another lavish colorway by Michael Jordan's eponymous brand, continuing the current pattern. The label is now focusing on its younger audience with the latest Velvet "Goede Teal" variant.

Although the official release date of the recently discovered Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Velvet "Geode Teal" shoes is still unknown, early sources like Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest that the pair may hit the sneaker market anytime around the 2023 holiday season.

Sneaker fans and other interested buyers can find them on the brand's online and in-store websites, as well as the SNKRS app and a variety of other affiliated retail stores. Only grade school sizes will be available for $150 a pair. These shoes are ideal for youthful trend setters because they feature a velvety allure together with sparkling elements.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Velvet "Geode Teal" shoes are accentuated with hits of metallic gold all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakerbardetroit)

The Air Jordan 1 model is one of the most recognizable and versatile shoes in existence. The NBA legend's maiden trademark sneaker was introduced in 1985, and since then, the model has gone beyond the world of basketball footwear to develop into a cultural icon.

The Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand has added to the extensive collection of the Air Jordan 1 by releasing several gorgeous shades for its high-top, low-top, and mid-top models. According to Jordan Brand's site, the storied AJ1's genesis and development reads as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

It further adds:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The upper of the shoe is covered in fine leather with premium velvet overlays. This colorway comes dressed in a geode teal and metallic gold scheme. The laces add even more velvet to enhance the exquisite appearance. The design is given additional appeal by a nylon tongue flap that is partially puffed out.

Moreover, the Swoosh on the lateral sides, the Jumpman marking on the tongue flaps and insoles, and the Wings emblem on the rear heel all have a touch of elegance thanks to metallic gold. The appearance is completed by a classic AJ 1 tooled white midsole as well as geode teal solid rubber outer sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Velvet "Geode Teal" sneakers that will be purchasable during the holiday season of 2023. Jordan brand enthusiasts and other curious readers can simply sign up on the Nike website or utilize the brand's SNKRS app for quick alerts on the official launch date and other details of the shoe.