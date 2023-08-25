Nike Dunk Low Split “Teal Green” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Oregon’s sporting goods powerhouse is gearing up for the launch of an all-new Nike Dunk Low rendition. This new iteration will be the latest addition to the model’s “Split” series. The upcoming shoe will be clothed in a “Teal Green” makeup featuring a premium leather composition. The new Nike Dunk Low Split “Teal Green” shoes are expected to launch sometime in the coming weeks of 2023, as per early sources, even though the official release details are kept under wraps.

As stated by House of Heat, these shoes will be dropped in both adult and kid sizing options and sold online and at in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other partner sneaker stores.

Nike Dunk Low Split “Teal Green” shoes are contrasted with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low Split sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low "Split" range has garnered great notoriety thanks to its daring integration of split marking and striking color schemes. The series, which includes noteworthy debuts such as the "Chicago Split" Nike Dunk Low, is pleased to announce the addition of a brand-new and visually appealing variation to its roster in the form of the sea green-toned Nike Dunk Low Split "Teal Green."

Although the present version does not include the distinctive split decor that distinguishes the entire collection, it does continue the pattern of disoriented brand symbols in a simple but effective manner. The tongue flap, the heel section, and the insole all feature a chop-and-change style, which differentiates this style from earlier iterations of the footwear and provides its distinctive split character.

The remainder of the structure is relatively conventional in its approach, including uppers of dark green leather contrasted with toppings of rich teal. The Swoosh and the heel reinforcements feature a striking white coloration, which is used in the style to give it an intriguing contrast.

The look is finished with teal nylon tongue flaps and soft mint lace sets, which provide a visually stimulating and dramatic aspect essential to the shoe's construction.

The outer sole unit of this structure boasts a three-color concoct that smoothly ties into the motif of sea green while intensifying the ‘split’ idea. This may very well be the most exciting aspect of this specific variation.

The Dunk Low sneaker model of Nike’s catalog boasts a solid historical background, which is emphasized on the company’s site in the following words,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low Split “Teal Green” shoes that are anticipated to arrive in the next few weeks. Keep yourself posted on the planned colorway of Dunk Low by utilizing the SNKRS app or joining Swoosh’s website.