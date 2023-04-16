Nike Air Force 1 Low Split “Black/Phantom” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Sportswear has been releasing several models with a “Split” theme, which features contrasting colors and materials on different parts of the shoe. One of the latest additions to this collection is the Nike Air Force 1 Low Split “Black/Phantom” that is set to drop in the coming months. The complete shoe is dressed in a Black/Light Silver-Phantom-White color palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Split “Black/Phantom” is expected to be released in Summer 2023. The The price of these tonal sneakers will be $130 for each pair, which can be purchased from the online and physical locations of Nike and its partnering retail chains.

The Air Force 1 was introduced in 1982 as a basketball pair with Nike Air technology, a ground-breaking cushioning system that offered players comfort while playing. To convey the shoe's high caliber and grandeur, Air Force One, the presidential aircraft, was chosen as its name. Basketball players and fans alike fell in love with the sneakers shortly after, especially in urban areas, where it quickly became a statement of style.

Since then, the Air Force 1 model has changed and expanded into a number of versions, including the AF 1 Low, Mid, and High. Additionally, to reflect shifting consumer trends and tastes, the shoe has been reimagined in various hues, materials, and collaborative efforts.

About the origin of the silhouette, the following details are provided on the Swoosh label's website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Split “Black/Phantom” is a sleek, modern sneaker that combines a Phantom base with Black overlays. The shoe is constructed in a full leather build with mesh tongues and lining for comfort and breathability.

The split theme is evident on the tongue labels, heels, insoles, and rubber outsole, which have different colors and logos on each side. The shoe also has Light Silver on the heel tabs with white swooshes and midsole for a clean and classic look.

The new Air Force 1 Low Split “Black/Phantom” is a versatile pair of sneakers that can be worn with various outfits and styles. The shoe has a low-top silhouette that offers a casual and sporty vibe. Additionally, the shoe has a durable and cushioned sole that provides support and traction. Although the shoe will be available in men’s sizing, it is suitable for both men and women.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike AF1 sneakers that will be available in the upcoming weeks. The shoe is also a great choice for anyone who wants to add some flair and personality to their summer wardrobe.

