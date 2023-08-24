Nike LeBron 21 SE "Multi-Color" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

With the rapidly approaching debut of his 21st signature footwear design, dubbed the Nike LeBron 21, LeBron James is firmly displaying his dedication to the younger demographic of fans who idolize him. Just recently, a look at the eye-catching "Multi-Color" hue of the LeBron 21 was shown to the public. The early look at this tie-dye version was recently revealed by sneaker insider on Instagram (@kicksdong). The entire shoe will be clothed in a Multi-Color/Sail-Luminous Green-Fuchsia Dream palette.

Although Nike has not yet announced when the LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 SE "Multi-Color" shoes will be available to the public, sneaker news sites such as Sole Retriever have predicted that they will hit shelves on November 17th, 2023. The retail price for a pair of these kicks, which will initially only be available in children's sizes, will be $170. They will also be sold through Swoosh's affiliated retail partners in addition to the company's online and brick-and-mortar stores.

Nike LeBron 21 SE "Multi-Color" sneakers are adorned with blue and green tie-dye ensemble

Recent editions of the Swoosh's LeBron label have been designed with accomplished ballers and promising athletes in mind. The Nike LeBron range has been around for twenty years. Given King James's commitment to fostering positive change in young people, the basketball icon undertook various initiatives, such as his "I PROMISE School" endeavor. With a similar view, James is preparing the launch of yet another special edition sneaker design that will be offered only in kid's sizing options for younger talents.

When it comes to this "Multi-Color" iteration of the Nike LeBron 21, vivacity is the word of the game. The top portion of the new iteration is covered with a stunning swirling tie-dye scheme. The predominant colors of this pair are blue and green, which merge together smoothly throughout the design.

The familiar "Swoosh" logo that is located on the midfoot shines out because to the lime green stitching that beautifully surrounds it. The heel tab is covered in a purple fabric, which makes an excellent complement to the signature that is embroidered on the tongue flap and stands in stark contrast to the frenzy of colors that encircle it.

The sail accents that are placed on the shoe's lace fasteners and tongue flaps, as well as on the inner sockliner. This subtle sail element add a dash of modest flair while also acting as a welcome break from the shoe's vibrant color scheme.

The look is finished off underneath using a white foam midsole along with Zoom Air padding at the heel counter. The conventional gum rubber outer sole unit completes the style, bringing the whole thing together.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh's e-commerce or its SNKRS app for the official debut of the Nike LeBron 21 SE "Multi-Color" sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned "Multi-Color" iteration, the Swoosh also prepared a collaborative variant of the Nike LeBron 21 shoe with James Theater. The early images of this shoe were disclosed a few days ago. These collab sneakers will also be introduced in grade school sizes with a similar price tag of $170 for each pair. Fans can locate these shoes on the online and physical outlets of Swoosh and its connected sellers.