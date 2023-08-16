LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 SE “James Theater” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

LeBron James is once again demonstrating his commitment to his younger admirers with the impending release of his 21st trademark shoe, the Nike LeBron 21. A glimpse of the colorful "Freshwater" variant of the LeBron 21 was just revealed by the King, who also showed a PE colorway of the shoe.

Younger sneakerheads should be treated to special hues of the new model since the LeBron 20 and 21 are designed with the future generation of players in mind. LeBron 21 leads us to "James Theater" for its first-grade version.

Early looks of the sneaker model’s new colorway continue to surface while we wait for its official debut, with a "James Theater" pair being the most recent to do so. The initial images were shared by @kicksdong on Instagram. The brief initial inspection of the shoes reveals that they are mostly brilliant crimson, maroon, and off-white in color, with iridescent embellishments joining them.

The recently unveiled LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 SE "James Theater" shoes have no official release date, but Sole Retriever predicts that they could arrive in stores sometime during November 2023. These sneakers, which will cost $170 a pair and be sold through Swoosh's physical and online stores as well as its affiliated retail partners, will only come in grade school size selections.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 SE “James Theater” shoes are accented with iridescent hits all over

Here's another look at the upcoming James Theater colorway of Nike LeBron 21 (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

LeBron James and Nike Basketball unveiled the LeBron 20 for the 2022–23 NBA season, which was warmly received as the team's fresh, low-cut approach. The Nike LeBron 21 is prepared for battle, but the silhouette is still getting some use as it gradually starts to leave the shelves.

The upcoming Nike sneaker, which has not yet been made public, builds on the phenomenal popularity of its predecessor with a construction that is notably simpler to carry than the previous Nike LeBron 20 signature model.

This entire “James Theater” variant of the signature shoe model will be wrapped up in a Track Red/Ivory-Bordeaux-Blue Joy color scheme. The upper portion of the LeBron 21 "James Theater" will be covered in a dominant shade of deep red nubuck, evoking James' fervor and vigor on the court.

The laces adhere to the motif but provide a special touch through a metallic dubrae that displays the Roman numbers XXI (21).

With its colorful needlework of "James Theater" as well as a ticket stub beneath it that reads "12301984", the tongue tag stands out. Nike's signature Elegant Swooshes can be seen on the midfoot, whereas LeBron James' well-known insignia pops on the heel.

Bordeaux embellishments can be seen on the heel and throughout the sockliner, offering a stylish counterpoint to the blazing red background. A strong and semi-translucent icy blue rubber outer sole unit is complemented with a clean white midsole with a touch of black on the heel counter.

Watch for the next Nike LeBron 21 "James Theater" sneaker, which will be sold in stores in the upcoming 2023 months. Anyone who feels they must have a pair of these kid's exclusive trainers may easily be informed when they go to market by utilizing the SNKRS app or registering on the main Swoosh website.